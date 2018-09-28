Latest News Editor's Choice


Justice minister calls Binga South MP to order

by Stephen Jakes
28 Sep 2018 at 09:47hrs | Views
Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi has called Binga South legislator Prince Dubeko Sibanda to order after he questioned the qualifications of the Minister of Health Obadiah Moyo.

Sibanda had asked Moyo to clarify his qualifications following allegations that he was not a truly qualified doctor.

"I think the Hon. Member should withdraw his statement or else I will invoke the Standing Rules and Orders so that he can be charged. He has alleged that I am not registered. Can investigations be done and if the Member is found to be at fault, he should be charged. I think this is an honourable House, you should not come with disparaging remarks which you have not researched like what the Honourable Member is doing," minister Ziyambi said.

"He should do his research first and come and present facts into the House rather than hearsay. I said, according to Section 104, he is a learned colleague, he should be well vested with the Constitution. The appointing authority is the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and nowhere is it written that qualifications are a prerogative of being appointed a minister."

He added that people should not disgrace the Minister when he is giving a Ministerial Statement concerning cholera.


Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days