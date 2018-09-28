Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa returns home

by Staff reporter
28 Sep 2018 at 14:38hrs | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has returned home from New York, United States, where he attended the 73rd United Nations General Assembly.

He was welcomed at the Robert Mugabe International Airport by the two vice presidents Retired General Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi and other government officials.

In his maiden speech at the UNGA, President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe is now focusing on economic development now that the elections are over, as the country seeks to leapfrog modernisation and industrialisation.

More details to follow....


Source - zbc
More on: #Mnangagwa, #Home, #Unga

Most Popular In 7 Days