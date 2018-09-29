Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

ZLHR ends two-day detention of freelance journalist

by Stephen Jakes
29 Sep 2018 at 08:22hrs | Views
A ZIMBABWEAN court on Friday 20 September 2018 ended the two-day detention of Conrad Gweru, a freelance journalist, who was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct for allegedly taking photographs of Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers.

Gweru was arrested on Wednesday 26 September 2018 by ZRP officers and charged with disorderly conduct as defined in section 41 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23.

Prosecutors claimed that Gweru unlawfully and intentionally engaged in a disorderly conduct by taking pictures and shouted at a ZRP officer identified as Victor Mawodzwa while protesting against the misconduct exhibited by ZRP officers at an accident scene involving a commuter omnibus, with the intention of provoking a breach of peace.

Harare Magistrate Edwin Marecha, who granted Gweru $30 bail and remanded him out of custody to 25 October 2018, ordered him to continue residing at his given residential address and not to interfere with witnesses.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

Restaurant forsale

For sale is photocopying machine

Toyota corolla on sale

3bedroom house to rent

Kombi body on sale

Honda crv on sale

Business properties to rent

Maxi dresses on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Vic Falls should unleash potential under SEZ, says Chiwenga

40 mins ago | 123 Views

Farmers hailed for ensuring food security

3 hrs ago | 307 Views

Miner dies in car crash

3 hrs ago | 1196 Views

Mnangagwa strikes right tone at the Big Apple

4 hrs ago | 1154 Views

Zanu-PF chefs milking vendors

4 hrs ago | 833 Views

Bribery fears in Bindura as MDC councillors revolt against Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 1886 Views

Investment and not aid could transform Zimbabwe into a middle income economy by 2030

6 hrs ago | 368 Views

Imprisoned mothers better placed to take care of their infants - Ziyambi

7 hrs ago | 540 Views

Senator SK Moyo hails Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 904 Views

Harare City Council, Chitungwiza, Epworth and Ruwa Town Boards to be mainstreamed

7 hrs ago | 880 Views

Mnangagwa’s speech offset MDC Alliance demo

7 hrs ago | 2072 Views

Chamisa scorn attempts by Mnangagwa to buy his support

7 hrs ago | 2125 Views

Dembare sinks deeper

7 hrs ago | 862 Views

Chiwenga urges Zimbabweans to be self sufficient

7 hrs ago | 473 Views

Zanu-PF reviews election victory

8 hrs ago | 640 Views

Ian Khama warns Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 7071 Views

Chamisa hit with Zanu-PF's $3,2m court bill

8 hrs ago | 1053 Views

Tsvangirai's 'widow' loses cars, faces arrest

8 hrs ago | 2374 Views

Mnangagwa is a vendor in China, says Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 780 Views

How Mugabe pillaged the DRC and destroyed Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 581 Views

MDC in poll boycott u-turn

8 hrs ago | 1571 Views

Graft remains Zimbabwe's national sickness

8 hrs ago | 151 Views

Zimsec top official under fire

8 hrs ago | 440 Views

Mnangagwa banks on Chinese bailout

8 hrs ago | 363 Views

Zimbabwe inflation rate is 69,9%, says US economist

8 hrs ago | 418 Views

Mnangagwa's economic boom claims queried

8 hrs ago | 318 Views

Time to give technocratic management of economy a chance

8 hrs ago | 116 Views

Soccer stars lost to the war

8 hrs ago | 278 Views

Zanu-PF holds inter-district meetings

8 hrs ago | 96 Views

'There is no Mambo in Ndebele kingdom'... Cal_Vin whips up tribal storm

8 hrs ago | 602 Views

Gold Baron in court

8 hrs ago | 314 Views

Cholera outbreak a wake-up call

8 hrs ago | 66 Views

Notorious Masendeke nabbed for murder

8 hrs ago | 683 Views

Madinda expects war in Harare

9 hrs ago | 185 Views

Gukurahundi documentary opens can of worms

9 hrs ago | 1044 Views

NatPharm in golden handshake scam

9 hrs ago | 271 Views

IMF praises Zimra systems

9 hrs ago | 103 Views

AFM church saga reaches tense stage

9 hrs ago | 600 Views

Zimbabwe's US$800m forex reserve gap

9 hrs ago | 174 Views

Govt talks tough on Air Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 172 Views

Zimbabwe road upgrades gather pace

9 hrs ago | 468 Views

Mnangagwa join hands with white farmers

9 hrs ago | 808 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa urged to 'unite or fall'

9 hrs ago | 8300 Views

Sex worker gang raped

20 hrs ago | 3055 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days