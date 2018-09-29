ZLHR ends two-day detention of freelance journalist

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

A ZIMBABWEAN court on Friday 20 September 2018 ended the two-day detention of Conrad Gweru, a freelance journalist, who was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct for allegedly taking photographs of Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers.Gweru was arrested on Wednesday 26 September 2018 by ZRP officers and charged with disorderly conduct as defined in section 41 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23.Prosecutors claimed that Gweru unlawfully and intentionally engaged in a disorderly conduct by taking pictures and shouted at a ZRP officer identified as Victor Mawodzwa while protesting against the misconduct exhibited by ZRP officers at an accident scene involving a commuter omnibus, with the intention of provoking a breach of peace.Harare Magistrate Edwin Marecha, who granted Gweru $30 bail and remanded him out of custody to 25 October 2018, ordered him to continue residing at his given residential address and not to interfere with witnesses.