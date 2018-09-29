Sikhala quizzes Minister Moyo

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

MDC Alliance legislator Job Sikhala has quizzed Health Minister Obadiah Moyo over the erratic water supplies which have characterized the Chitungwiza Hospital even during the time when he was in charge of the health institution.Speaking in parliament Sikhala said, "My question to the Minister is that you came to Chitungwiza during the initial stages of the outbreak of cholera. You held a meeting at Chitungwiza Municipality with all the Councilors and all other important stakeholders in Chitungwiza. Chitungwiza is not an area where you need education on, because you have been the Chief Executive of Chitungwiza Central Hospital for almost 15 years and you understand the situation in Chitungwiza on the ground, on how it is standing at the present moment."He said the minister went to Chitungwiza in in his new jacket not as Chief Executive of Chitungwiza Central Hospital and promised better things."My question to the Minister is that the Minister knows that water supply in Chitungwiza only comes once a week for 8 hours. When he came during the period of cholera, he promised Chitungwiza that there will be an increase of water supply. How far have you gone with the promise that you left in Chgitungwiza that there will an increase of water supply?" he asked.