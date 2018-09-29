Oxygen Cylinder supplier sues Steelmakers for $11000

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Oxygen Cylinder supplier have sued the Steelmakers Zimbabwe in Kwekwe for $11 000 owed in in a botched deal.Maxwell Chioto summoned the company to the Bulawayo High Court demanding the sum of $11 661.He said in June 2016, he entered into an agreement with Steelmakers Zimbabwe on condition he will supply the firm with oxygen cylinders at the rate of $1, 80 per cylinder and it was valid until December 31 2016.He said on February 20 2016 the agreement was varied by mutual consent to the effect that the plaintiff would supply oxygen cylinders at the rate of $1, 30 per cylinder."In terms of this new agreement, the plaintiff was supposed to refill a minimum of 2000 cylinders per month and to ensure that all cylinders have adequate pressure as per standard," he said.On April 18 2016, the defendant unilaterally cancelled the agreement, terminating nine months of service on the part of the plaintiff.If the agreement was implemented plaintiff would earn a minimum of $3 900 per month and for nine months he would earn $35 100 and after expenses are subtracted he would be left with $11 661.He said efforts to resolve the dispute proved futile.