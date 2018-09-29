Latest News Editor's Choice


Command Agriculture has done well, says Mliswa

by Stephen Jakes
29 Sep 2018 at 08:33hrs | Views
Norton legislator Temba Mliswa has hailed the government over the successful command agriculture which he said has so far done well.

"Command Agriculture has done well and I do not think there is any better person than the Hon. Sen. Chief Air Marshall Shiri to be able to run that. He is a farmer himself. He is a military person and being a military person, he needs that discipline which was lacking in the Ministry of Agriculture for things to be done and already we have got results which are there. I believe that in the appointment of Hon. Sen. Shiri from an agricultural point of view, this is probably one of the best appointments which have been made. I have no doubt that results will be produced for a man who is well trained," he said.

"In terms of the country's resources of lithium and coal bed methane, it is a bit unfortunate that some of our resources that we have seem to be taken away by people who are not Zimbabweans. I wonder that the indigenisation and empowerment seems to have been forgotten but the locals need to benefit. What is in it for Zimbabwe at the end of the day? We cannot be excited by people who come in to get our resources yet our people continue to suffer. There must be a local content or percentage for the people in these areas so that they benefit."

He said in terms of devolution, he thinks it is the way to go and he is hoping that it certainly complies with the Constitution in terms of the requirements.

"We had Provincial Councils elections which were held and devolution will talk a lot about how provinces will grow from an economic point of view.  I want to thank you Mr. Speaker for giving me this opportunity and equally congratulate all Members of Parliament across the political divide, to say let us work for the country and I am hoping that you do not stick to the whipping system but if you are whipped, you must let me know; I will be able to support you," he said.

Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days