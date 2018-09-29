Latest News Editor's Choice


Makandiwa prophesied Zimbawe oil discovery in 2015

by Staff reporter
29 Sep 2018 at 12:43hrs | Views
The recent discovery of oil in Zimbabwe, as confirmed by Australian company Invictus Energy Limited on Monday, was prophesied by United Family International Church leader Emmanuel Makandiwa in 2015.

In a story carried by The Herald this week, the firm said its studies confirmed the oil potential in Muzarabani, in the Cabora Bassa Basin, Mashonaland Central Province. Although he did not name the place in his 2015 prophecy, Makandiwa said the discovery of the oil was going to end Zimbabwe's economic problems.

Speaking at his church's oversubscribed Judgment Night 3, attended by an estimated 200 000 people at the National Sports Stadium in August 2015, Makandiwa said: "I saw something happening here (in Zimbabwe) and I'm trying to see how it is going to be understood.

"By this you will know that if you have heard a joke before in the same area, this is not a joke. "I'm seeing oil coming out of the grounds. Just in case you think I'm guessing, I will tell you the place no one knows about, so you know that in this nation there is a prophet of God.

"I was taken by the Spirit of the Lord and we did a survey. I saw in the Spirit our forefathers spending a lot of money looking for this precious oil that I have mentioned. But I saw them in the Spirit, I saw like a diversion.

''I saw our fathers following a very big river, and from the skies I looked down, and I saw them looking for something here, looking for something there. But they were following a very big river.

"And the Lord said to me, 'Are they going to find it? If they find it, is it enough for the problems that you have?' And then I kept on looking and the Lord said to me, 'They can continue, but let me take you to the place. I will take you to the place.'

''When I was taken to the place, I saw the sons of the fathers mining in a different place. I saw a generation, maybe that's not your generation, maybe it is the next generation, maybe it is our sons.

''I saw them in a place and I saw oil coming out of that place. I was made to touch the ground and when I was lifted finally from the place, oil was all over my body. And the Lord said, 'There is much of it in this place. But didn't I see you there or your sons there?' But I saw the place.

"As you are blowing those horns, I saw machines in that place, and these machines were very huge and they had pipes like an elephant going into the ground. And the machines were all over the place and the machines were very big with structures like elephants and they were sucking oil from the ground."

Invictus Energy Limited said in its statement on Monday that the Cabora Bassa Project encompassed the Muzarabani Prospect, a TCF+ conventional gas-condensate target which is the largest, undrilled seismically defined structure onshore Africa. The firm said:

"The results of our ongoing technical work are extremely encouraging and are enhancing our understanding of the potential of our acreage in the Cabora Bassa Basin. "Our technical work is continuing on this exciting project and we look forward to updating the market on our progress in due course as our work programme delivers results."

Source - the herald

