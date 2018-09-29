Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa proclaims Mutoko North by-election date

by Staff reporter
29 Sep 2018 at 12:44hrs | Views
President Mnangagwa has proclaimed November 24 as the day Mutoko North by-election will be held following the election of incumbent Member of Parliament Marble Chinomona as Senate President.

Mnangagwa made the announcement in a Statutory Instrument of a Government Gazette published yesterday.

President Mnangagwa said in terms of Section 39 (2) of the Electoral Act, he was obliged to issue a proclamation upon being notified of the existence of the vacancy by the Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda. He said the poll shall be made in terms of Section 46(17) (c) of the Electoral Act (Chapter 2:13).

"Whereas, in terms of Section 129(1) (d) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, the seat of the Member of Parliament for Mutoko North has become vacant by reason of the Member of Parliament having been elected as President of the Senate," he said.

"And whereas it is provided by Section 39(2) of the Electoral Act Chapter 2:13, that after the President has been notified in terms of the said section of a vacancy in the membership of Parliament, he shall issue a proclamation ordering a new election to fill the vacancy in the same manner, mutatis mutandis, as is provided in Section 38 of the said Act in regard to a general election."

President Mnangagwa fixed October 12 as the date on which the Nomination Court shall sit for the purpose of receiving nominations of candidates for election as MPs for Mutoko North Constituency.

"Now, therefore, under and by virtue of the powers vested in the President as afore said, l do hereby (a) order a new election for the constituency of Mutoko North and (b) fix Friday the 12th day of October, 2018 as the date on which, the Nomination Court shall sit, commencing at 10 o'clock in the morning at the Magistrates' Court, Ruzawi Road, Marondera, for the purpose of receiving nominations of candidates for election as a member of the National Assembly Constituency for Mutoko North."

