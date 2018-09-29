Latest News Editor's Choice


Mugabe ally in financial straits

by Staff reporter
29 Sep 2018 at 12:49hrs | Views
FORMER Highfield West legislator Mr Psychology Maziwisa is struggling to raise fees for his minor child and he is now seeking permission to dispose of a property he had bought for his son years back.

In terms of the law, one cannot just sell a property registered in a minor's name, unless the High Court, which is the upper guardian of all children, permits.

Mr Maziwisa lost his position in Zanu-PF and is no longer a legislator. In a bid to maintain his lifestyle, the politician-cum lawyer is now seeking to sell Stand Number 14063 Tynwald to purchase a smaller property and to finance the education of his son and upkeep.

Mr Maziwisa has filed a chamber application at the High Court for the appointment of curator to represent the interests of the child in the sale of the property. He cited the Master of High Court as a respondent in the case.

In the application, Mr Maziwisa argued that the sale of the property will be in the best interests of the child.

"It is just, desirable and in the best interests of my child that the appointment of Pamellah Musimwa as curator ad litem in respect of William Minehle Maziwisa be confirmed to enable the matter to proceed," he said.

"I now seek to sell and dispose of this property in order to purchase a smaller and cheaper property for the minor as I require the extra funds from such disposal to contribute towards William's education and other expenses."

Mr Maziwisa stated in the application that he purchased the property in 2016 when he was still a legislator and registered it in the child's name. The child's mother Ms Tandeka Zimu has also agreed to the sale through a supporting affidavit filed at the High Court. Hussein Ranchod & Company are representing Mr Maziwisa in the chamber application.

The application is yet to be set down for hearing at the High Court.

Source - chronicle

Most Popular In 7 Days