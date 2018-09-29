'Public has no confidence in Mnangagwa,' says Welshmn Ncube

News / National

by Staff reporter

MDC Alliance vice-president Welshman Ncube has said a new roadmap was needed to fix the economy as President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government has failed because of its unresolved legitimacy issues.Addressing former National People's Party members who ditched the Joice Mujuru-led outfit to join the MDC Alliance on Thursday, Ncube said the public had no confidence in Mnangagwa since the July 30 disputed poll."Mnangagwa and his allies are failing to fix the economy and the people of Zimbabwe know that. That is why things (commodity prices) are going up, fuel is not there and there is no one who has confidence in this government," he said."They do not have ways on how to fix the economy and even if they go to New York and Switzerland, they will never solve this issue because it was birthed by the lack of legitimacy."If the people know that they did not vote for you, they know that they have no hope in you. It shows that you can't fix this economy as long as the public does not have confidence in you. You are not legitimate and you can't employ policies or put in place policies which will resolve the crisis because people simply have no confidence in you."Ncube said the national crisis should be resolved, beginning with the issue of legitimacy."If you take a group of 10 people anywhere in the country, you will find out that not even three people voted for Zanu-PF, but they claim that they won. So we need a roadmap to return to legitimacy. We should work together and one important thing is for you to learn all the correct lessons from 2018," he said."One of the lessons we have already learnt is that if we do not work together, we won't be able to remove the government of Zanu-PF. What we did in 2018 here in Bulawayo, in Magwegwe, where there were 21 parliamentary candidates, and do you think you can remove Zanu-PF with 21 parliamentary candidates to contest Zanu-PF?"Ncube said things should be done differently in the 2023 elections, with all opposition parties joining hands to fight Zanu-PF."That is what we must do and we should work together in unity," he said.