Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Mohadi divorce takes a twist

by Staff reporter
29 Sep 2018 at 13:03hrs | Views
Vice President Kembo Mohadi's alleged mistress Juliet Mutavhatsindi has been dragged to the High Court by the politician's estranged wife Tambudzani, who is demanding $1,5 million in adultery damages.

In the court summons filed on Wednesday, Tambudzani told the court that she got married to Mohadi in terms of the Marriages Act (Chapter 5:11) in 1972.

"The marriage still subsists. Since July 2017, the defendant unlawfully and intentionally: committed adultery with the plaintiff's (Tambudzani) husband Kembo Campbell Dugish Mohadi and inflicted contumelia on the plaintiff, alienated Kembo Campbell Dugish Mohadi's affection for the plaintiff, caused plaintiff's loss of Kembo Campbell Dugish Mohadi's companionship, comfort and services," she said.

She added: "As a consequence of the defendant's conduct, the plaintiff has suffered damages in the sum of $1, 5 million made up as follows: contumelia inflicted on the plaintiff by the defendant - $250 000 and alienation of affection, loss of comfort, society and services of Kembo Campbell Dugish Mohadi - $1 250 000".

Mohadi and Tambudzani are still in the process of finalising their divorce after sometime in September last year, Mohadi, who was State Security minister then, approached the High Court in Bulawayo and filed for divorce, claiming their marriage had irretrievably broken down.

Mohadi was recently granted a peace order against Tambudzani, whom he accused of sending threatening messages.

The protection order was granted by a Harare Civil Court magistrate, but the details were kept private.

According to the court ruling, Tambudzani and her children were also barred from selling the couple's matrimonial property before the finalisation of their divorce case which is pending at the High Court.

Mohadi said he had to approach the civil court on August 10, 2018, seeking a protection order because violence against him had escalated to an unprecedented level.

The vice president said the incidents occurred just after Tambudzani received summons seeking divorce against her.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews
More on: #Mohadi, #Divorce, #Twist

Comments

Nissan civilian on sale

Toyota corolla on sale

Curtains and rods on sale

For sale is photocopying machine

Toilet sets on sale

Moveable and fitted kitchen units on sale

The boundary restaurant

Office wanted in town


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Vic Falls should unleash potential under SEZ, says Chiwenga

30 mins ago | 100 Views

Farmers hailed for ensuring food security

2 hrs ago | 294 Views

Miner dies in car crash

3 hrs ago | 1133 Views

Mnangagwa strikes right tone at the Big Apple

3 hrs ago | 1107 Views

Zanu-PF chefs milking vendors

3 hrs ago | 801 Views

Bribery fears in Bindura as MDC councillors revolt against Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 1853 Views

Investment and not aid could transform Zimbabwe into a middle income economy by 2030

6 hrs ago | 362 Views

Imprisoned mothers better placed to take care of their infants - Ziyambi

6 hrs ago | 535 Views

Senator SK Moyo hails Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 894 Views

Harare City Council, Chitungwiza, Epworth and Ruwa Town Boards to be mainstreamed

7 hrs ago | 872 Views

Mnangagwa’s speech offset MDC Alliance demo

7 hrs ago | 2062 Views

Chamisa scorn attempts by Mnangagwa to buy his support

7 hrs ago | 2111 Views

Dembare sinks deeper

7 hrs ago | 857 Views

Chiwenga urges Zimbabweans to be self sufficient

7 hrs ago | 472 Views

Zanu-PF reviews election victory

7 hrs ago | 629 Views

Ian Khama warns Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 6873 Views

Chamisa hit with Zanu-PF's $3,2m court bill

8 hrs ago | 1041 Views

Tsvangirai's 'widow' loses cars, faces arrest

8 hrs ago | 2333 Views

Mnangagwa is a vendor in China, says Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 772 Views

How Mugabe pillaged the DRC and destroyed Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 578 Views

MDC in poll boycott u-turn

8 hrs ago | 1538 Views

Graft remains Zimbabwe's national sickness

8 hrs ago | 148 Views

Zimsec top official under fire

8 hrs ago | 433 Views

Mnangagwa banks on Chinese bailout

8 hrs ago | 356 Views

Zimbabwe inflation rate is 69,9%, says US economist

8 hrs ago | 415 Views

Mnangagwa's economic boom claims queried

8 hrs ago | 308 Views

Time to give technocratic management of economy a chance

8 hrs ago | 116 Views

Soccer stars lost to the war

8 hrs ago | 275 Views

Zanu-PF holds inter-district meetings

8 hrs ago | 96 Views

'There is no Mambo in Ndebele kingdom'... Cal_Vin whips up tribal storm

8 hrs ago | 596 Views

Gold Baron in court

8 hrs ago | 313 Views

Cholera outbreak a wake-up call

8 hrs ago | 66 Views

Notorious Masendeke nabbed for murder

8 hrs ago | 676 Views

Madinda expects war in Harare

8 hrs ago | 184 Views

Gukurahundi documentary opens can of worms

8 hrs ago | 1030 Views

NatPharm in golden handshake scam

8 hrs ago | 269 Views

IMF praises Zimra systems

8 hrs ago | 103 Views

AFM church saga reaches tense stage

8 hrs ago | 590 Views

Zimbabwe's US$800m forex reserve gap

8 hrs ago | 173 Views

Govt talks tough on Air Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 167 Views

Zimbabwe road upgrades gather pace

8 hrs ago | 465 Views

Mnangagwa join hands with white farmers

9 hrs ago | 795 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa urged to 'unite or fall'

9 hrs ago | 8278 Views

Sex worker gang raped

20 hrs ago | 3054 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days