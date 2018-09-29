Latest News Editor's Choice


Tendai Savanhu 'fails to pay land levy'

by Staff reporter
29 Sep 2018 at 13:06hrs | Views
Mazowe Rural District Council (MRDC) has dragged former Zanu-PF MP for Mbare Constituency Tendai Savanhu to the High Court for failing to pay over $23 000 land development levy.

In the application, MRDC is the applicant, while Savanhu and Nyachura Farms (Private) Limited are cited as first and second respondents respectively.

"The first defendant (Savanhu) is an occupier of Nyachura Farm, a certain piece of land in the district of Mazowe and in terms of statute is mandated to pay land development levies to the plaintiff (MRDC).

"The second defendant Nyachura Farms (Private) Limited is an occupier of Lot A of Nyachura Farm a certain piece of land situated in the district of Mazowe and is mandated to pay land development levy to the plaintiff for that respective land which they occupy," the court heard.

According to MRDC the development levy is charged in accordance with the Rural District Councils Act, (Chapter 29:13).

"As at the 31st of January 2018, the defendants' levies account is in arrears to the amount of $23 100 due to the plaintiff.

"The defendants were served with a letter of demand which was received by Tapera Chizaka on their behalf and was ignored.

"The plaintiff has been forced to approach this honourable court for recourse and has been put out of its pocket in pursuing the defendants for a debt of levies put in place by statute," the court was told.

MRDC is now seeking an order for, "Payment of the sum of $23 100 for land development levy due to the plaintiff by the defendants jointly and severally, one paying and the other to be absolved, interest on the sum at the prescribed rate of five percent from the 31st of January 2018 being the date on which the amount was due to the date of full payment".

The matter is still to be finalised before the High Court.

Source - dailynews
More on: #Savanhu, #Rates, #Levy

