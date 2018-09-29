Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Mthuli Ncube's ambitious plans

by Staff reporter
29 Sep 2018 at 13:10hrs | Views
ZIMBABWE'S Finance minister Mthuli Ncube has ambitious plans of floating a Eurobond on the international debt market but he will have to put them on hold until he hammers out an elaborate schedule to pay off arrears owed to international financial institutions.

Ncube, who is on a charm offensive to win international support as well as investment and funding for the broke Harare government, has the unenviable task of convincing lenders that Zimbabwe will embrace reforms and make good on its debt and arrears to international lenders.

Ncube told an investment conference on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York this week that Zimbabwe, which still owes the African Development Bank (AfDB) US$600 million and World Bank US$1,2 billion, would be seeking debt relief.

"We are pursuing a debt relief strategy or restructuring which can allow us to catch up with our arrears and unlock the flow of capital from the rest of the world," he said.
But before the Paris Club and all other bilateral lenders can consider any form of debt relief, Zimbabwe has to pay off its arrears to the two international financial institutions.

Debt relief would see the country risk profile going down and, in turn, attract foreign direct investment into the economy, putting it in a better place to service its obligations.

"We are seized with the arrears issue, we have paid off the IMF and we now need to deal with the AfDB and World Bank. Once we are done then we attack the next batch which is the Paris Club and Bilateral debt of around US$4billion. We will say more when we are in Bali at the IMF and World Bank spring meetings. The roadmap will be clearer as we go but I must say work has already started through the Lima process which has allowed us to focus and narrow our roadmap," said Ncube.

"One day we will be coming back to you for a Eurobond issue we want to get back into the market after a full credit rating from Moody's, Fitch and others."

The debt relief strategy would entail four options - which include using internal revenue inflows, resource-based debt restructuring, Paris Club debt-rescheduling, and the Heavily Indebted Poor Country Initiative (HIPC).

For now the internal revenues strategy is unrealistic, given the parlous state of the country's economy.

The HIPC route, which was once suggested as the most appropriate by the then finance minister Tendai Biti during the government of national unity between 2010 and 2013, faced stiff opposition from former president Robert Mugabe and other Zanu-PF hardliners who saw the approach as demeaning and desperate.

But eight years later with the country facing dire straits - characterised by a pressing liquidity crunch and cash crisis - the HIPC path might be seen as an option by the Mnangagwa administration which has now abandoned most of Mugabe's hardline policies.

To qualify for HIPC, countries must meet certain criteria, commit to poverty reduction through policy changes, and demonstrate a good track record over time.

The IMF and World Bank provide interim debt relief at the initial stage and, when a country meets its commitments, full debt relief is provided.

Currently the 39 countries eligible or potentially eligible for HIPC Initiative assistance, 36 are receiving full debt relief from the IMF and other creditors after reaching their completion points.

Eretria, Somalia and Sudan have been identified as potentially eligible for HIPC but have not yet reached their decision points.

The IMF has already indicated its willingness to support reforms in the form of a Staff Monitored Programme.

The World Bank has also since pledged to give technical support to the debt payment strategy. The option to collateralise minerals will also be on the table, but of concern would be measuring the resource base and agreeing to workable terms.

While Zimbabwe is endowed with vast mineral resources, they remain largely untapped because of limited exploration, making such deposits more speculative than proven and hence difficult to value.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the standrad

Comments

A 5 bedroomed house for sale in town (bulawayo)

Toyota corolla on sale

Learn how to cover shoes

Maxi dresses on sale

Honda fit gear boxes on sale

Dehaulers forsale

For sale is baby prep kit

1,5tonne truck on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Vic Falls should unleash potential under SEZ, says Chiwenga

29 mins ago | 93 Views

Farmers hailed for ensuring food security

2 hrs ago | 291 Views

Miner dies in car crash

3 hrs ago | 1125 Views

Mnangagwa strikes right tone at the Big Apple

3 hrs ago | 1103 Views

Zanu-PF chefs milking vendors

3 hrs ago | 798 Views

Bribery fears in Bindura as MDC councillors revolt against Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 1847 Views

Investment and not aid could transform Zimbabwe into a middle income economy by 2030

6 hrs ago | 361 Views

Imprisoned mothers better placed to take care of their infants - Ziyambi

6 hrs ago | 535 Views

Senator SK Moyo hails Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 894 Views

Harare City Council, Chitungwiza, Epworth and Ruwa Town Boards to be mainstreamed

7 hrs ago | 870 Views

Mnangagwa’s speech offset MDC Alliance demo

7 hrs ago | 2059 Views

Chamisa scorn attempts by Mnangagwa to buy his support

7 hrs ago | 2110 Views

Dembare sinks deeper

7 hrs ago | 856 Views

Chiwenga urges Zimbabweans to be self sufficient

7 hrs ago | 472 Views

Zanu-PF reviews election victory

7 hrs ago | 629 Views

Ian Khama warns Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 6844 Views

Chamisa hit with Zanu-PF's $3,2m court bill

8 hrs ago | 1040 Views

Tsvangirai's 'widow' loses cars, faces arrest

8 hrs ago | 2329 Views

Mnangagwa is a vendor in China, says Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 771 Views

How Mugabe pillaged the DRC and destroyed Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 577 Views

MDC in poll boycott u-turn

8 hrs ago | 1537 Views

Graft remains Zimbabwe's national sickness

8 hrs ago | 147 Views

Zimsec top official under fire

8 hrs ago | 431 Views

Mnangagwa banks on Chinese bailout

8 hrs ago | 355 Views

Zimbabwe inflation rate is 69,9%, says US economist

8 hrs ago | 414 Views

Mnangagwa's economic boom claims queried

8 hrs ago | 304 Views

Time to give technocratic management of economy a chance

8 hrs ago | 115 Views

Soccer stars lost to the war

8 hrs ago | 275 Views

Zanu-PF holds inter-district meetings

8 hrs ago | 96 Views

'There is no Mambo in Ndebele kingdom'... Cal_Vin whips up tribal storm

8 hrs ago | 594 Views

Gold Baron in court

8 hrs ago | 312 Views

Cholera outbreak a wake-up call

8 hrs ago | 65 Views

Notorious Masendeke nabbed for murder

8 hrs ago | 675 Views

Madinda expects war in Harare

8 hrs ago | 183 Views

Gukurahundi documentary opens can of worms

8 hrs ago | 1028 Views

NatPharm in golden handshake scam

8 hrs ago | 269 Views

IMF praises Zimra systems

8 hrs ago | 103 Views

AFM church saga reaches tense stage

8 hrs ago | 590 Views

Zimbabwe's US$800m forex reserve gap

8 hrs ago | 171 Views

Govt talks tough on Air Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 167 Views

Zimbabwe road upgrades gather pace

8 hrs ago | 464 Views

Mnangagwa join hands with white farmers

9 hrs ago | 795 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa urged to 'unite or fall'

9 hrs ago | 8275 Views

Sex worker gang raped

20 hrs ago | 3054 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days