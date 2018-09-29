Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Chamisa muddles through mayors drama

by Staff reporter
29 Sep 2018 at 13:10hrs | Views
MDC president Nelson Chamisa is facing a barrage of criticism from dissenting voices within the country's biggest opposition party for meddling in recent mayoral elections in cities that it controls, the Zimbabwe Independent has learnt.

Senior MDC officials said the mayoral elections brought to the fore deep-seated power struggles which betrayed a democracy deficit within its rank and file.

Chamisa is seen as battling to ring-fence himself and making moves to consolidate power ahead of the party's internal national elections which are due in February next year when the party holds an extraordinary congress to address leadership problems which followed founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai's death in February.

MDC secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora is set to challenge Chamisa for the presidency, although he publicly denies harbouring any such ambitions.

Sources said the chaos that rocked mayoral elections in Harare, Masvingo, Victoria Falls and Chitungwiza as two camps tussled for the right to field their proxies reflected the extent of fractures in the party.

This comes as fresh details emerged this week revealing how Chamisa dribbled past his factional rivals during the election of the mayor of Harare, as well as allies in the disbanded MDC Alliance formation which he led to the July 30 general election.

Glen Norah (Ward 27) councillor Herbert Gomba may have been unanimously elected as Harare Mayor by councillors on September 3, but party officials have revealed the currents that raged beneath the deceiptively calm surface.

According to the sources, Chamisa reneged on an earlier agreement which could have seen MDC national standing committee member Ian Makone become mayor of Harare. Makone was supposed to be deputised by spokesperson Jacob Mafume - formerly of the People's Democratic Party (PDP).

The sources said Makone was wrong-footed just hours before the election took place at Town House.

So assured had he been of landing the position that he actually turned up at the venue, located at the heart of Harare's central business district, with a prepared speech which he was set to give as the new mayor, the sources said.

"What happened is that the president called for a caucus meeting very early in the morning of September 4. The meeting was attended by all elected councillors for Harare and the provincial chairman Eric Murai. Somehow, Makone and Mafume were not aware of the caucus meeting which basically buried their ambitions. The instruction was clear: Gomba was the preferred candidate. And there was no voting to take place since everyone was supposed to approve his candidature." said a source.

Makone, officials further said, was sidelined for allegedly being too sympathetic to former MDC vice-president Thokozani Khupe, who is largely believed to be the actual leader of the faction Mwonzora inherited.

Thinking the deal was cast in stone; Mafume reportedly threw a celebratory party on September 1, just 48 hours before the election where he treated friends and colleagues to expensive whisky and wine, only to learn goal-posts had shifted on the eve of the election.

"The issue is that Mafume wanted to contest to be MP for Mt Pleasant constituency and it became a big issue as the party already had nominated its candidate. We then had to micro-manage the situation by making sure he foregoes that in order to run for one of the council wards there and be compensated with the deputy mayor's position. People drank a lot of whisky and wine in what turned out to be a premature celebration," another top MDC official said.

Mafume confirmed the developments yesterday, but said the decision to deny him the position of deputy mayor was made after he was nominated to be party spokesman. He also claimed Makone had failed interviews to select the mayor.

"What happened is that before the general elections, the PDP had been allocated the position of deputy mayor of Harare and it so happened that I was the only PDP councillor in Harare. But then it was later decided that I should not take that position since I had been appointed by the president (Chamisa) as party spokesperson. It was deemed unwise that I advance a very partisan position in the morning and later on in the chamber I stand as a neutral senior city father," he said.

He added: "On the issue of Makone, there were interviews to select the mayor and Gomba came up as the best candidate followed by (Greendale councillor Enoch) Mupamawonde. The results were taken to the president for his input and he did not make any alterations."

On reports that he threw a party, Mafume said: "If I opened any whisky bottles, it was to celebrate my appointment as MDC spokesperson."

In Chitungwiza, Chamisa reportedly ensured that his preferred mayoral candidate Gift Tsverere won the mayoral post against former deputy mayor Goodwill Mushangwe, who was the popular choice of both fellow councillors and party members.

Mushangwe had to withdraw his candidature before the elections under unclear circumstances.

Party members caused commotion outside the Chitungwiza council chambers as they demanded that senior leaders from their party - Voice Chinake, Morgan Femai, Dickson Tarusenga and Job Sikhala - leave the chambers, but they refused in order to ensure that Chamisa's choice prevailed against perceived Biti-inclined councillors through intimidating them, reports said.

In Victoria Falls, residents preferred Ward 9 councillor Somvelo Dlamini, whom they felt hailed from the area and understood their concerns better, while Chamisa and his leadership preferred Ward 6 councillor, Eliphias Mambune and Ward 3 councillor, Margaret Valley as mayor and deputy mayor respectively.

During the Masvingo mayoral elections, party youths attacked and manhandled a journalist and dispossessed him of his mobile phone for trying to interview the winner, MDC-Alliance Ward 12 councillor Collins Maboke, who prevailed against their preferred candidate, Ward 4 councillor Godfrey Kurauone.

"This is a desperate leader, steering a once democratic party toward dictatorship. He is scrambling to cling to power and, in the process, he risks becoming an autocrat. He is tossing perceived political opponents around. He is cracking down on dissent," a source said.

But Chamisa's spokesman Nkululeko Sibanda protested against the allegations, claiming in a telephone interview this week the process to elect mayors was "the nearest approximation of democracy anywhere in the world".

"The issue is that as a party, we prefer a situation whereby mayors are directly elected by the people, that is pure democracy. However, the law does not provide for that so what we have done is to come up with a system in which we consult the people and then the president's role is only to whip councillors into electing a mayor who would have come from the people. Now that is the nearest approximation of democracy anywhere in the world and to try and scandalise that is rather unfortunate," he said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the standard
More on: #Chamisa, #Mayor, #Drama

Comments

For sale is photocopying machine

Bmw x5 on sale

1,5tonne truck on sale

Dehaulers forsale

Nissan civilian on sale

Office wanted in town

Jvc 72"tv on sale

Toilet sets on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Vic Falls should unleash potential under SEZ, says Chiwenga

27 mins ago | 85 Views

Farmers hailed for ensuring food security

2 hrs ago | 289 Views

Miner dies in car crash

3 hrs ago | 1107 Views

Mnangagwa strikes right tone at the Big Apple

3 hrs ago | 1101 Views

Zanu-PF chefs milking vendors

3 hrs ago | 793 Views

Bribery fears in Bindura as MDC councillors revolt against Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 1841 Views

Investment and not aid could transform Zimbabwe into a middle income economy by 2030

6 hrs ago | 360 Views

Imprisoned mothers better placed to take care of their infants - Ziyambi

6 hrs ago | 533 Views

Senator SK Moyo hails Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 891 Views

Harare City Council, Chitungwiza, Epworth and Ruwa Town Boards to be mainstreamed

7 hrs ago | 868 Views

Mnangagwa’s speech offset MDC Alliance demo

7 hrs ago | 2058 Views

Chamisa scorn attempts by Mnangagwa to buy his support

7 hrs ago | 2106 Views

Dembare sinks deeper

7 hrs ago | 855 Views

Chiwenga urges Zimbabweans to be self sufficient

7 hrs ago | 472 Views

Zanu-PF reviews election victory

7 hrs ago | 627 Views

Ian Khama warns Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 6807 Views

Chamisa hit with Zanu-PF's $3,2m court bill

8 hrs ago | 1040 Views

Tsvangirai's 'widow' loses cars, faces arrest

8 hrs ago | 2321 Views

Mnangagwa is a vendor in China, says Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 770 Views

How Mugabe pillaged the DRC and destroyed Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 574 Views

MDC in poll boycott u-turn

8 hrs ago | 1534 Views

Graft remains Zimbabwe's national sickness

8 hrs ago | 146 Views

Zimsec top official under fire

8 hrs ago | 430 Views

Mnangagwa banks on Chinese bailout

8 hrs ago | 354 Views

Zimbabwe inflation rate is 69,9%, says US economist

8 hrs ago | 414 Views

Mnangagwa's economic boom claims queried

8 hrs ago | 303 Views

Time to give technocratic management of economy a chance

8 hrs ago | 115 Views

Soccer stars lost to the war

8 hrs ago | 275 Views

Zanu-PF holds inter-district meetings

8 hrs ago | 96 Views

'There is no Mambo in Ndebele kingdom'... Cal_Vin whips up tribal storm

8 hrs ago | 594 Views

Gold Baron in court

8 hrs ago | 311 Views

Cholera outbreak a wake-up call

8 hrs ago | 65 Views

Notorious Masendeke nabbed for murder

8 hrs ago | 674 Views

Madinda expects war in Harare

8 hrs ago | 183 Views

Gukurahundi documentary opens can of worms

8 hrs ago | 1026 Views

NatPharm in golden handshake scam

8 hrs ago | 268 Views

IMF praises Zimra systems

8 hrs ago | 103 Views

AFM church saga reaches tense stage

8 hrs ago | 585 Views

Zimbabwe's US$800m forex reserve gap

8 hrs ago | 171 Views

Govt talks tough on Air Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 167 Views

Zimbabwe road upgrades gather pace

8 hrs ago | 463 Views

Mnangagwa join hands with white farmers

9 hrs ago | 792 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa urged to 'unite or fall'

9 hrs ago | 8272 Views

Sex worker gang raped

20 hrs ago | 3054 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days