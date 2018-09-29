Latest News Editor's Choice


Sex worker gang raped

by Simbarashe Sithole
20 hrs ago | Views
A Chitungwiza commercial sex worker was reportedly gang raped and robbed by three unknown Highfield suspects on Wednesday after she hooked one of them in the odd hours.

Speaking to Bulawayo24.com the victim who contracted a Sexually Transmitted Infection and currently unable to walk said she is traumatised.

"Wednesday was a bad in my office I hooked up with a client on $10 fee at Machipisa ,Highfied around 23;30 hours and we decided to board a Kombi to Chitungwiza, little did I know that the kombi that we boarded there were two more thugs," she said.

"We went to Zengeza 1 where I disembarked with my client, his two collegues also disembarked and they dragged me in the bush and took turns raping me before snatching my mobile phone and money away.

I could not scream as they threatened to kill stab me with a knife after the rape I contracted a serious STI and up to now I am unable to walk , what troubles me the most I do not even know them hence filing a police report is a waste of time."

Sex workers around high density suburbs of Harare bemoaned harassment by men saying their life is in danger but they take the risk in order to survive.

"Our job is very risk because some men do not want to pay they force themselves on us and  end up stealing from us, that habit is very bad because we are into prostitution not because of the love of it but out of poverty," they lamented.


Source - Byo24News

