Chiwenga urges Zimbabweans to be self sufficient

by Staff Reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
VICE-president Constantino Chiwenga yesterday urged Zimbabweans to be their own economic liberators in order for the country to achieve industrialisation.

Chiwenga said the government attached great importance to the sustainable utilisation of resources and beneficiation to advance the industrialisation of the economy.

"Agriculture is one of the key drivers of the green economy and many agricultural activities in our country offer solutions to the social, economic and environmental challenges that we currently face as a nation," Chiwenga said in a speech read on his behalf by the Minister of State in his office, Evelyn Ndlovu, at the official opening of this year's edition of the Victoria Falls Agricultural Show.

"More importantly, there are opportunities within this sector that can address issues of livelihoods and food security for a growing population, whilst addressing poverty and climate change."

He said the Victoria Falls show was another fulfilment of government's goal to achieve self-sufficiency in food security, balanced nutrition and value addition at household level and the nation at large.

Victoria Falls mayor Somvelo Dhlamini was challenged by exhibitors to avail land for such ventures to boost local trade with Botswana, Namibia and Zambia.

Exhibitors were showcasing arts and craft products, farm produce and the majority of them were women. The event ends today.

Source - The Standard

