Gold Baron in court

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
BARON Dube, a popular gold baron in Esigodini in Matabeleland South Province appeared in court on Friday facing a charge of murdering a member of a rival mining gang in the area.

Dube of Habane township appeared before Gwanda magistrate Mrs Nomagugu Ncube in Gwanda facing a murder charge after he allegedly shot and killed Antony Bvundura on Thursday.

He was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to 12 October where his case will be heard at the High Court.
Prosecuting, Mr Takunda Mafuse said Dube allegedly killed Bvundura in the heat of a fight over a mining claim early on Thursday morning. Sunday News visited the "gold war zone" last week where officials narrated how the incident happened.

The shooting happened at a mine belonging to a Mr Musanangurwa. Mr Musanangurwa told Sunday News that cases of confrontations among gold gangs were rampant in the area.

"I was at an all-night prayer when the unfortunate incident happened but I received reports of rival gold panning gangs who got involved in a shoot-out which claimed the life of one local.

What happens with these guys is that when they come to your mine they do not negotiate with you, they just start mining and thereafter they go to local bars for a binge where they discuss where they would have gotten the gold. Members of rival gangs then mobilise themselves to go and chase the other group.

I am reliably informed that those who were chased had made close to three kilogrammes of gold and that is where the problem started," he said.

Source - zimpapers
