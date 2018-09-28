Chamisa scorn attempts by Mnangagwa to buy his support

News / National

by Staff reporter

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa scorned attempts by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to buy his support through a formal job offer as leader of the country's biggest opposition, NewZimbabwe.com reported.In his address to party followers a party organised filth clean-up campaign in Harare, Chamisa said he did not long for any power that was different from that already reposed on him by the masses through what he insists was victory stolen from him in the July 30 election."Do not despair. I do not wait for orders or any appointments from Mnangagwa," he said."For me, he does not exist because you (people) elected me into power. You gave me the authority to be here and this is the power I am following."I heard that Mnangagwa wants to offer me a post in Parliament. There must be something wrong with him. Is he well? I was elected to be at State House and I am not afraid of anyone. I have your support."