Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Zimsec top official under fire

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE Schools Examination Council (Zimsec) workers have petitioned President Emmerson Mnangagwa seeking government intervention to stop one of the directors from allegedly running down the institution.

The workers say acting deputy director Tendai Marufu's leadership style was jeopardising the security of public examinations.

They also claimed that Marufu, with the collusion of named members of the Zimsec board and senior government officials, wanted to seize total control of the exams body by pushing out those she viewed as threats.

The workers said there was chaos last week when Zimsec failed to hire on time vehicles to transport Grade 7 examination papers and blamed Marufu for the confusion.

"The hiring of extra vehicles to ferry the question papers was only approved a day or two before the distribution of the examination papers and there was no adequate time to scout around for the required vehicles in terms of suitability," said one of the workers' committee representatives.

"Regional staff had to wait until it was late for the hired trucks to arrive and some of the vehicles did not meet the user requirements."

The workers claimed there was now bad blood between Marufu and Zimsec acting director Lazarus Nembaware.

They claimed Marufu often boasted that she was connected to Zimsec chairperson Eddie Mwenje.

In February, Zimsec suspended seven directors, including the director Essau Nhandara, after the November 2017 English Paper 2 examination paper was leaked.
Zimsec ordered that the examination be re-written, but the move was blocked by the High Court.

The workers said it was curious that Marufu, who was the corporate secretary, was not suspended but got a promotion.

Marufu on Friday said she needed more time to respond to the questions, but had not done so by the time of going to print yesterday.

"We are aware that there is a petition that is being circulated by a section of staff in this context," she said.

"I will ask that you to give us a bit more time to provide a full response to yourselves.

"We would want to take the opportunity to give insight into preparations for the examinations and measures taken by incumbent management to safeguard the same."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the standard
More on: #Zimsec, #Official, #Fire

Comments

A 5 bedroomed house for sale in town (bulawayo)

Toyota corolla on sale

Learn how to cover shoes

Maxi dresses on sale

Honda fit gear boxes on sale

Dehaulers forsale

For sale is baby prep kit

1,5tonne truck on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Vic Falls should unleash potential under SEZ, says Chiwenga

29 mins ago | 94 Views

Farmers hailed for ensuring food security

2 hrs ago | 292 Views

Miner dies in car crash

3 hrs ago | 1126 Views

Mnangagwa strikes right tone at the Big Apple

3 hrs ago | 1103 Views

Zanu-PF chefs milking vendors

3 hrs ago | 799 Views

Bribery fears in Bindura as MDC councillors revolt against Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 1850 Views

Investment and not aid could transform Zimbabwe into a middle income economy by 2030

6 hrs ago | 362 Views

Imprisoned mothers better placed to take care of their infants - Ziyambi

6 hrs ago | 535 Views

Senator SK Moyo hails Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 894 Views

Harare City Council, Chitungwiza, Epworth and Ruwa Town Boards to be mainstreamed

7 hrs ago | 870 Views

Mnangagwa’s speech offset MDC Alliance demo

7 hrs ago | 2059 Views

Chamisa scorn attempts by Mnangagwa to buy his support

7 hrs ago | 2110 Views

Dembare sinks deeper

7 hrs ago | 856 Views

Chiwenga urges Zimbabweans to be self sufficient

7 hrs ago | 472 Views

Zanu-PF reviews election victory

7 hrs ago | 629 Views

Ian Khama warns Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 6848 Views

Chamisa hit with Zanu-PF's $3,2m court bill

8 hrs ago | 1040 Views

Tsvangirai's 'widow' loses cars, faces arrest

8 hrs ago | 2332 Views

Mnangagwa is a vendor in China, says Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 771 Views

How Mugabe pillaged the DRC and destroyed Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 577 Views

MDC in poll boycott u-turn

8 hrs ago | 1537 Views

Graft remains Zimbabwe's national sickness

8 hrs ago | 147 Views

Mnangagwa banks on Chinese bailout

8 hrs ago | 356 Views

Zimbabwe inflation rate is 69,9%, says US economist

8 hrs ago | 415 Views

Mnangagwa's economic boom claims queried

8 hrs ago | 304 Views

Time to give technocratic management of economy a chance

8 hrs ago | 115 Views

Soccer stars lost to the war

8 hrs ago | 275 Views

Zanu-PF holds inter-district meetings

8 hrs ago | 96 Views

'There is no Mambo in Ndebele kingdom'... Cal_Vin whips up tribal storm

8 hrs ago | 595 Views

Gold Baron in court

8 hrs ago | 313 Views

Cholera outbreak a wake-up call

8 hrs ago | 65 Views

Notorious Masendeke nabbed for murder

8 hrs ago | 676 Views

Madinda expects war in Harare

8 hrs ago | 183 Views

Gukurahundi documentary opens can of worms

8 hrs ago | 1028 Views

NatPharm in golden handshake scam

8 hrs ago | 269 Views

IMF praises Zimra systems

8 hrs ago | 103 Views

AFM church saga reaches tense stage

8 hrs ago | 590 Views

Zimbabwe's US$800m forex reserve gap

8 hrs ago | 171 Views

Govt talks tough on Air Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 167 Views

Zimbabwe road upgrades gather pace

8 hrs ago | 465 Views

Mnangagwa join hands with white farmers

9 hrs ago | 795 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa urged to 'unite or fall'

9 hrs ago | 8277 Views

Sex worker gang raped

20 hrs ago | 3054 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days