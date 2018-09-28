News / National
MDC in poll boycott u-turn
THE MDC has finally ditched its poll boycott position and will contest the Mutoko North by-election in November after Mabel Chinomona of Zanu-PF was upgraded to becoming Senate President.
The MDC Alliance has been boycotting by-elections in attempts to press for electoral reforms.
Jacob Mafume, the party spokesperson confirmed the development to NewZimbabwe.com, however, he also his party will not give up on its demands for a level electoral playing field.
"Yes we are going to meet soon as a party and we will choose our candidate to contest in the Mutoko North constituency by-election," Mafume said.
The Zanu-PF women's league boss won the seat in the July 30 election, polling a massive 16 902 votes against her challengers, Boniface Mushore of MDC Alliance's 3 151 votes with Kativhu Shamu of FreeZim Congress managing a tiny 262 votes.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has proclaimed November 24 as the day the by-election will be held with the Nomination Court sitting October 12.
Meanwhile, MDC-T Deputy President Obert Gutu said the party led by Thokozani Khupe was set to meet as the National Standing Committee and come up with a position on whether to also take part in the by-election.
