MDC in poll boycott u-turn

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE MDC has finally ditched its poll boycott position and will contest the Mutoko North by-election in November after Mabel Chinomona of Zanu-PF was upgraded to becoming Senate President.The MDC Alliance has been boycotting by-elections in attempts to press for electoral reforms.Jacob Mafume, the party spokesperson confirmed the development to NewZimbabwe.com, however, he also his party will not give up on its demands for a level electoral playing field."Yes we are going to meet soon as a party and we will choose our candidate to contest in the Mutoko North constituency by-election," Mafume said.The Zanu-PF women's league boss won the seat in the July 30 election, polling a massive 16 902 votes against her challengers, Boniface Mushore of MDC Alliance's 3 151 votes with Kativhu Shamu of FreeZim Congress managing a tiny 262 votes.President Emmerson Mnangagwa has proclaimed November 24 as the day the by-election will be held with the Nomination Court sitting October 12.Meanwhile, MDC-T Deputy President Obert Gutu said the party led by Thokozani Khupe was set to meet as the National Standing Committee and come up with a position on whether to also take part in the by-election.