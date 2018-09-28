Mnangagwa is a vendor in China, says Chamisa

News / National

by Staff reporter

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has condemned the current police operation to remove illegal vendors from the Harare CBD as he also dismissed claims the blitz was triggered by the need to get rid of anything that stood to worsen the cholera menace."Everyone here is a vendor and even Mnangagwa himself is a vendor in China," he said."Let me warn (Harare) council staff, 'do not be involved in the on-going beatings on residents by the police. Relax'. Jobs will be created and those responsible will be answerable to this inhuman, cruel act being perpetrated on innocent civilians."