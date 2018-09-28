Tsvangirai's 'widow' loses cars, faces arrest

News / National

by Staff reporter

AQCUILINIA Kayidza Pamberi, the woman who in 2011 was among a host of women suspected to be in an affair with the late MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai, has fallen on hard times.Pamberi, who is based in Bulawayo, is set to lose two luxury vehicles after they were attached by the Sheriff of the Court over a$5 000 debt. An advertisement advising of the sale was placed in the Press last week indicating that Pamberi's two cars, a Mercedes Benz and Nissan Hardbody will go under the hammer. In addition, Pamberi might be arrested as she is facing a criminal case where she allegedly conned her friend - Ms Irene Chinyanda of $5 000.According to court papers gleaned by Sunday News, sometime in January this year, Ms Chinyanda met Pamberi in the CBD, where she told the latter that she was seeking to raise $575 to pay the Deputy Sheriff for a writ of execution for a case that was ruled in her favour at the High Court.It was then stated that on 16 July, Ms Chinyanda met Pamberi outside a boutique in the CBD, where Pamberi asked about her issue that was in the courts. Ms Chinyanda reportedly told Pamberi that the defendant in the issue had paid part of the money owed to her and also made an urgent chamber application at the High Court.Pamberi is then reported to have told Ms Chinyanda that she had a connection at the High Court, who was able to make a follow up on the case. Pamberi is said to have later phoned Ms Chinyanda, saying that her contact had checked on the file at the court. On 18 July, Pamberi again phoned Ms Chinyanda requesting for a meeting over the issue.When they met Pamberi told Ms Chinyanda that the said connection had requested$10 000 in cash, so that he could assist her with the matter. Ms Chinyanda is reported to have told Pamberi that she did not have $10 000 but had $5 000, which she transferred to her bank account.Pamberi is then alleged to have phoned Ms Chinyanda telling her that she should instruct her lawyer to go to the High Court and apply for a set down over the matter. Ms Chinyanda then requested to meet the alleged contact but Pamberi declined, saying the contact was not at liberty to meet her, assuring her that "all was in order".On a later date Pamberi phoned Ms Chinyanda telling her that her contact had not seen any opposing affidavits in the said case. That is when Ms Chinyanda's suspicions were raised and she demanded her money back, saying that she should write an affidavit acknowledging that she owed her $5 000, which Pamberi refused to do.On 7 August, Pamberi is alleged to have sent a picture of an RTGs, where she purported to have transferred $2 900 to Ms Chinyanda's account. However, upon investigations it was revealed that Pamberi had actually not done any transaction of that sort but allegedly forged the document.Pamberi initially appeared in court on 13 September, with the matter being remanded to 15 October this year. Bulawayo magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya presided over the matter. Pamberi and Tsvangirai were linked after Pamberi's late husband Jacob Mandeya made an impassioned plea to the MDC leader to stay away from his wife.Mr Mandeya suspected that Tsvangirai was dating his wife behind his back. Before he died, Mandeya alleged that he suspected that Tsvangirai was having an affair with his wife and had caused untold suffering at his home and traumatised his two daughters.