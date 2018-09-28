Zanu-PF reviews election victory

News / National

by Staff reporter

The ruling Zanu-PF party held inter-district rallies and meeting in various provinces, where leaders thanked the people for voting for the party in July's harmonised elections and called them to unite and develop the country.HarareThe party held its inter district rally at Stodart Netball Complex in Mbare, where Zanu-PF Secretary for Finance, Patrick Chinamasa said the province garnered more votes than registered in any other election held in the past, showing the people's faith in President Emmerson Mnangagwa's leadership."You contributed much towards the party's success this year as compared to previous elections. Although we won one constituency in here in Harare province, the numbers we got here are one positive," he said.Chinamasa also revealed that the setting up of a National Elections Commission to deal with party elections will see the election of new leaders for various party positions.According to Chinamasa, suburbs such as Southlea Park and Caledonia where people built houses on unserviced stands dished out by land barons will soon be re-developed once the Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing comes up with a new residential planning model.Zanu-PF Harare Provincial Chairperson, Goodwills Masimirembwa castigated party members who are fanning factionalism in the party.On the issue of vendors, Masimirembwa appealed to the party leadership to engage the city council to deal with what he termed space barons at new vending sites.BulawayoZanu-PF Secretary for Administration, Dr Obert Mpofu warned some party leaders against creating factions within the party saying such members risk facing stern disciplinary measures.It emerged during an inter-district conference that some party members were forming some parallel structures positioning themselves to consolidate power against the dictates of the party's constitution.Dr Mpofu said only the National Elections Commission has the mandate to set up party structures and this will only be done at the right time.He also took a swipe at some unscrupulous elements within society whom he accused of sabotaging the economy at a time when President Mnangagwa was out of the country attending the United Nations General Assembly.The Minister of State for Bulawayo Metropolitan Province, Judith Ncube said there is need for the city council to scrap the user fees for toilets at 6th avenue to avert the cholera outbreak ravaging some parts of the country.Marondera - Mashonaland EastZanu-PF National Secretary for Security, Lovemore Matuke thanked the people of Mashonaland East province for having voted overwhelmingly for the revolutionary party in the just ended harmonised elections."As a party, we are proud of the province as it has solidly stood behind the revolutionary party," he said.Matuke also assured members that the party through the government is working towards normalising issues of price hikes of basic commodities.Zanu-PF Politburo member, Dr Sydney Sekeramayi assured Matuke that the province will continue supporting the party.Mutare - ManicalandParty leaders said they will continue to focus on economic revival and development, urging party members to divert their attention from politics to economics as the government continues to roll out programmes to turn around the economy.Addressing an inter-district meeting in Mutare, Zanu-PF Secretary for External Affairs, Simbarashe Mumbengegwi dismissed rumours on the purported party restructuring, stating that those in different party positions will remain in office until a directive for restructuring is issued by the party leadership.He added that the party has selected an independent commission that will run party elections when time comes, while discouraging premature campaigning for different party positions."There is need to divert out attention to economic development and not to past elections. Those with concerns should follow the proper grievance procedures. The party restructuring will be conducted by a party independent commission when a directive is issued and this will not be anytime soon," he said.The Minister of State for Manicaland Province Ellen Gwaradzimba, the Provincial Chairperson Mike Madiro and the Deputy President of the Senate Retired Lieutenant General Mike Nyambuya all concurred that political discord must be a thing of the past in order to accelerate economic development.Bindura - Mashonaland CentralZanu-PF National Political Commissar, Retired Lieutenant General Angelbert Rugeje called on the Zanu-PF leadership to practice servant leadership to the masses and deliver upon election promises."Leaders should practice what we call servant leadership. Our president is a clear example of that kind of leadership, he is all over. So let us encourage each other to commit to serve the people rather than being served by them.Air Chief Marshal Perrance Shiri reiterated on the need to bury the past and have a progressive mind which brought about independence"The seed of the liberation struggle is being watered in this province, giving Zanu-PF the impetus to progress. We are past the elections, so people should have the spirit of reconciliation in order to move forward," he said.Zanu-PF Mashonaland Central Province is still basking in the glory of winning all parliamentary seats and amassing 366 000 presidential votes in the July harmonised elections as compared to the 327 000 in 2013.