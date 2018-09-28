Harare City Council, Chitungwiza, Epworth and Ruwa Town Boards to be mainstreamed

News / National

by Staff Reporter

Local Government Minister July Moyo has admitted that Harare has four local authorities and an effort was being made to mainstream them."There is the Harare City Council, Chitungwiza Municipality, Epworth Town Board and Ruwa Town Board. In order to make sure that these are mainstreamed and they work together, Government, having set up this committee is working with all those local authorities so that we can create an organisation that will look after the water and sewerage across the board so that there are no silos," Moyo said."Harare, for instance, provides water to Chitungwiza, Epworth, Ruwa and Norton, so to create an organisation that can look at water across the board, this is what other municipalities and other metropolitan cities have done. We are definitely talking to the city councils and we have brought them together so that we can look at these and analyse how we can deal with it."He said Greater Harare combination master plan was unfortunately that it has not been promulgated as yet."There has been a lot of work that has been done in order to complete it. Meanwhile, we are fully aware that conurbations have been built outside Harare municipal boundaries, outside Chitungwiza municipal boundaries outside Epworth and outside Ruwa. These are in Goromonzi, in some cases these are in Manyame and in another case, this is in Zvimba Rural District Council areas. Just as you find in other cities, in Bulawayo, there are, 16 conurbations that have been built which are outside the city limits of Bulawayo," he said."These are in uMguza because uMguza Rural District Council almost rounds Bulawayo. In other areas like Gweru, Masvingo, there are situations which are similar and we are using both the Rural District Councils Act as well as the Urban Councils Act which requires that Municipalities or Rural District Councils cooperate where such a thing has arisen. Some of them have signed memoranda so that they can cooperate to give services to these outlying conurbations that have come up where there is no sewerage and water.""Yes, master plans are the solution but we cannot wait until master plans are done. We have to intervene now to give water and sewerage to those conurbations in the short term."