Senator SK Moyo hails Mnangagwa

by Staff Reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
Matabeleland South Senator Simon Khaya Moyo has hailed President Emmerson Mnangagwa on his State of the Nation address which he said was loaded with a lot of promises.

"We the Members of Parliament of Zimbabwe, desire to express our loyalty to Zimbabwe and beg leave to offer our respectful thanks for the speech, which you have been pleased to address to Parliament," he said.

"On 18th September, 2018 at 12 noon, the Parliament of Zimbabwe in a joint sitting and the nation at large listened to a lucid, focused and well- tailored presentation on the State of the Nation Address (SONA) eloquently delivered by His Excellency, President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa. It was an address loaded with substance and delivered with much authority, marking the official opening of the Ninth Parliament and outlining a comprehensive legislative agenda, with 27 Bills expected to be tabled."

He said  he was confident that the senators already acquainted themselves with the contents of the address and will contribute meaningfully to the economic stimulus and recovery focus envisaged in the President's vision of Zimbabwe, becoming a Middle Income Economy by the year 2030.

"This is only possible if we walk the road of increased investment, create jobs, promote broad based empowerment and mercilessly fight poverty and corruption. Corruption stinks. Its stench drives away investment. It has a hypnotic effect on the revitalisation of the economy and only benefits the greedy. This calls upon us to be vigilant as corruption is like hidden cholera. It is indeed rampant in the public and private sectors," he said.

"We must encompass a shared vision, cultivate a common humanity, act in common purpose and respect each other for to each other, we belong. Zimbabwe belongs to all of us as a family. No one has monopoly over it. I have made reference to a number of Bills sighted in the Legislative Agenda. They are all of national significance and need thorough scrutiny when presented. Zimbabwe is a constitutional democracy and the Constitution reigns supreme. There are some laws not yet aligned to the new supreme law of the land."

He said  Mnangagwa described the constitutional alignment as "work in progress, notwithstanding the strides made in the previous sessions." We must keep an eagle's eye on this issue and others.

"It must now be business unusual NOT business as usual. Indeed, the Child Justice Bill, which seeks to provide child justice system and outlaw child marriages as well as the Mandatory Sentencing for Rape and Sexual Abuse Bill will deserve our thorough scrutiny," he said.

"It is gratifying that the Rural Councils Bill intended to give  rural councils greater autonomy and the Traditional Leaders Act will be amended in line with the Constitution. Further, the Provincial and Metropolitan Council's Bill, to facilitate the devolution of governmental powers and responsibilities to Provincial and Local Authorities constitute part of the Legislative Agenda."

Source - Byo24News

