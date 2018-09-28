Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Imprisoned mothers better placed to take care of their infants - Ziyambi

by Stephen Jakes
6 hrs ago | Views
THE Minister of Justice Legal and Parliamentary affairs Ziyambi Ziyambi has said the imprisoned mothers are still better placed to take care of their infants even when they are jailed.

Ziyambi made the remarks while responding to questions from Chegutu legislator Dexter Nduna.

"I want to thank Nduna for asking that question regarding children who are born in prison or who are with their mothers serving sentences in prison.  As part of improvement of our justice system, we are trying to abide by what we call best practices," he said.

"When a child is born, what is best for that child is to be with their mother because the mother is better placed to look after them. Among the measures we have in place, whilst in prison, the mother is able to get the necessary assistance to bring up their child. The reason is that, if the children are separated from the mothers, they will not be able to get the maternal love that is necessary for their growth."

Nduna had asked "Which measures does the Government have concerning children whose mothers are in prison? Is there any plan in place to ensure that children are separated from their parents so that they also do not serve the sentences their parents are serving, given that they have to stay with their parents in prison?"

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

Toilet sets on sale

The boundary restaurant

Clean & neat houses in bulawayo

Curtains and rods on sale

Nissan civilian on sale

3bedroom house to rent

Kombi body on sale

For sale is photocopying machine


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Vic Falls should unleash potential under SEZ, says Chiwenga

18 mins ago | 57 Views

Farmers hailed for ensuring food security

2 hrs ago | 277 Views

Miner dies in car crash

3 hrs ago | 1068 Views

Mnangagwa strikes right tone at the Big Apple

3 hrs ago | 1074 Views

Zanu-PF chefs milking vendors

3 hrs ago | 776 Views

Bribery fears in Bindura as MDC councillors revolt against Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 1798 Views

Investment and not aid could transform Zimbabwe into a middle income economy by 2030

5 hrs ago | 351 Views

Senator SK Moyo hails Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 882 Views

Harare City Council, Chitungwiza, Epworth and Ruwa Town Boards to be mainstreamed

6 hrs ago | 865 Views

Mnangagwa’s speech offset MDC Alliance demo

7 hrs ago | 2050 Views

Chamisa scorn attempts by Mnangagwa to buy his support

7 hrs ago | 2093 Views

Dembare sinks deeper

7 hrs ago | 851 Views

Chiwenga urges Zimbabweans to be self sufficient

7 hrs ago | 470 Views

Zanu-PF reviews election victory

7 hrs ago | 615 Views

Ian Khama warns Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 6656 Views

Chamisa hit with Zanu-PF's $3,2m court bill

7 hrs ago | 1030 Views

Tsvangirai's 'widow' loses cars, faces arrest

7 hrs ago | 2284 Views

Mnangagwa is a vendor in China, says Chamisa

7 hrs ago | 768 Views

How Mugabe pillaged the DRC and destroyed Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 571 Views

MDC in poll boycott u-turn

8 hrs ago | 1515 Views

Graft remains Zimbabwe's national sickness

8 hrs ago | 143 Views

Zimsec top official under fire

8 hrs ago | 424 Views

Mnangagwa banks on Chinese bailout

8 hrs ago | 352 Views

Zimbabwe inflation rate is 69,9%, says US economist

8 hrs ago | 409 Views

Mnangagwa's economic boom claims queried

8 hrs ago | 299 Views

Time to give technocratic management of economy a chance

8 hrs ago | 115 Views

Soccer stars lost to the war

8 hrs ago | 274 Views

Zanu-PF holds inter-district meetings

8 hrs ago | 96 Views

'There is no Mambo in Ndebele kingdom'... Cal_Vin whips up tribal storm

8 hrs ago | 590 Views

Gold Baron in court

8 hrs ago | 306 Views

Cholera outbreak a wake-up call

8 hrs ago | 65 Views

Notorious Masendeke nabbed for murder

8 hrs ago | 668 Views

Madinda expects war in Harare

8 hrs ago | 183 Views

Gukurahundi documentary opens can of worms

8 hrs ago | 1021 Views

NatPharm in golden handshake scam

8 hrs ago | 266 Views

IMF praises Zimra systems

8 hrs ago | 103 Views

AFM church saga reaches tense stage

8 hrs ago | 577 Views

Zimbabwe's US$800m forex reserve gap

8 hrs ago | 168 Views

Govt talks tough on Air Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 166 Views

Zimbabwe road upgrades gather pace

8 hrs ago | 459 Views

Mnangagwa join hands with white farmers

8 hrs ago | 783 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa urged to 'unite or fall'

9 hrs ago | 8247 Views

Sex worker gang raped

19 hrs ago | 3050 Views

Dr. Edward Picardi on How Medical Specialists Benefit by Volunteering their Services to Impoverished Communities

24 hrs ago | 780 Views

The stupidity of the Majority - Zimbabwe Post Election 2018

24 hrs ago | 2751 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days