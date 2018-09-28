Miner dies in car crash

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A Mazowe mine employee died yesterday in a road accident at Gweshe, Chiweshe when a Mazda 626 he was travelling in collided with an oncoming vehicle.Eye witnesses allege both cars were overtaking from both ends when they crashed killing Patric Tembo (59) on the spot."There was gross negligence on both drivers as they were overtaking before crashing Tembo died on the spot he was about to reach 60 years on 4 October but unfortunately he is no more," said David Gomwe.Mashonaland Central acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Petros Masikati said he was yet to receive the case.Meanwhile, fatal traffic accidents are on the increase in Mashonaland Central.