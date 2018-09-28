Woman drags hubby to court for denying her sex

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A Chiweshe man did not show up at Chief Makope's traditional court on Saturday after his wife reported him for denying her her conjugal rights for two years in protest of getting a second wife who is his wife's cousin.

According to Chief Makope Sylvester Matiya of Muchirikuenda village Chiweshe is not sleeping with his wife of twenty years Dadirai Muchirikuenda after Muchirikuenda confronted him on marring his young sister instead Matiya packed his clothes from the bedroom into a tobacco grading shed."Matiya did not attend my court in shame but l gave a ruling in default saying the wife will live with him as long as he is still at that house if he does not want her he should leave the place," Makope said."The woman told the court that her husband wanted to take her cousin sister as second wife despite having four surviving children and one deceased and having stayed together for twenty years so the wife confronted the husband on the matter, that did not auger well with him and he moved out of the bedroom in 2016 to date."Chief Makope bemoaned lust in couples saying it breaks marriages and make children suffer after separations."I do not condone lust because it is a very big contributing factor to marriage divorce and at the end of the day children will suffer if parents separate so people should desist from lust and be content with their partners."