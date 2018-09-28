Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Woman drags hubby to court for denying her sex

by Simbarashe Sithole
10 hrs ago | Views
A Chiweshe man did not show up at Chief Makope's traditional court on Saturday after his wife reported him for denying her her conjugal rights for two years in protest of getting a second wife who is his wife's cousin.


According to Chief Makope Sylvester Matiya of Muchirikuenda village Chiweshe is not sleeping with his wife of twenty years Dadirai Muchirikuenda after Muchirikuenda confronted him on marring his young sister instead Matiya packed his clothes from the bedroom into a tobacco grading shed.

"Matiya did not attend my court in shame but l gave a ruling in default saying the wife will live with him as long as he is still at that house if he does not want her he should leave the place," Makope said.

"The woman told the court that her husband wanted to take her cousin sister as second wife despite having four surviving children and one deceased and having stayed together for twenty years so the wife confronted the husband on the matter, that did not auger well with him and he moved out of the bedroom in 2016 to date."

Chief Makope bemoaned lust in couples saying it breaks marriages and make children suffer after separations.
"I do not condone lust because it is a very big contributing factor to marriage divorce and at the end of the day children will suffer if parents separate so people should desist from lust and be content with their partners." 

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News
More on: #Sex, #Makope, #Court

Comments

Business properties to rent

Office wanted in town

1,5tonne truck on sale

Toilet sets on sale

Bmw x5 on sale

Nice handbags for sale

Spare parts on sale

Kombi body on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Be wary of the ways of the crocodile, Cdes!

7 hrs ago | 777 Views

Mnangagwa ally denied bai in Germanyl, faces extradition

7 hrs ago | 1117 Views

'Seek ye first the political kingdom' advised Dr Nkrumah - after 38 years of blundering, the penny has finally dropped

7 hrs ago | 347 Views

Something stinks in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 1092 Views

Aiden Mhere declared Chartered Secretary of the Year

8 hrs ago | 187 Views

1893 MHRRM praises Zenzele Ndebele, calls for a UN Commission of Enquiry

8 hrs ago | 535 Views

Embattled councillor in forgery storm

8 hrs ago | 601 Views

Woman sues hubby for $2 000

8 hrs ago | 628 Views

Nust student commits suicide

8 hrs ago | 1836 Views

Ingwebu looks to go national

9 hrs ago | 280 Views

Teachers demand payment for exams

9 hrs ago | 365 Views

Govt landcruiser over turns

9 hrs ago | 1173 Views

Bosso, Caps United in goalless draw

9 hrs ago | 280 Views

Mine worker killed over beer

9 hrs ago | 214 Views

Storm over Mnangagwa's health minister's 'fake' qualifications

9 hrs ago | 1601 Views

Mthuli Ncube told to let the bond float

9 hrs ago | 1365 Views

Matiza talks tough on VID corruption

9 hrs ago | 273 Views

Chamisa snubs Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 1663 Views

Zvinavashe's widow loses farm to Chinese

9 hrs ago | 442 Views

Mujuru's world crumbles

9 hrs ago | 496 Views

Vic Falls should unleash potential under SEZ, says Chiwenga

12 hrs ago | 669 Views

Farmers hailed for ensuring food security

14 hrs ago | 595 Views

Miner dies in car crash

15 hrs ago | 3243 Views

Mnangagwa strikes right tone at the Big Apple

15 hrs ago | 2211 Views

Zanu-PF chefs milking vendors

15 hrs ago | 1641 Views

Bribery fears in Bindura as MDC councillors revolt against Chamisa

17 hrs ago | 2908 Views

Investment and not aid could transform Zimbabwe into a middle income economy by 2030

17 hrs ago | 537 Views

Imprisoned mothers better placed to take care of their infants - Ziyambi

18 hrs ago | 717 Views

Senator SK Moyo hails Mnangagwa

18 hrs ago | 1293 Views

Harare City Council, Chitungwiza, Epworth and Ruwa Town Boards to be mainstreamed

19 hrs ago | 1154 Views

Mnangagwa’s speech offset MDC Alliance demo

19 hrs ago | 2452 Views

Chamisa scorn attempts by Mnangagwa to buy his support

19 hrs ago | 2948 Views

Dembare sinks deeper

19 hrs ago | 1172 Views

Chiwenga urges Zimbabweans to be self sufficient

19 hrs ago | 616 Views

Zanu-PF reviews election victory

19 hrs ago | 938 Views

Ian Khama warns Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 13580 Views

Chamisa hit with Zanu-PF's $3,2m court bill

19 hrs ago | 1602 Views

Tsvangirai's 'widow' loses cars, faces arrest

20 hrs ago | 4121 Views

Mnangagwa is a vendor in China, says Chamisa

20 hrs ago | 1002 Views

How Mugabe pillaged the DRC and destroyed Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 815 Views

MDC in poll boycott u-turn

20 hrs ago | 2484 Views

Graft remains Zimbabwe's national sickness

20 hrs ago | 179 Views

Zimsec top official under fire

20 hrs ago | 657 Views

Mnangagwa banks on Chinese bailout

20 hrs ago | 584 Views

Zimbabwe inflation rate is 69,9%, says US economist

20 hrs ago | 591 Views

Mnangagwa's economic boom claims queried

20 hrs ago | 481 Views

Time to give technocratic management of economy a chance

20 hrs ago | 150 Views

Soccer stars lost to the war

20 hrs ago | 382 Views

Zanu-PF holds inter-district meetings

20 hrs ago | 113 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days