Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Chamisa snubs Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa yesterday rejected an offer by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to give him official recognition as an opposition leader, saying he is challenging his rival's legitimacy.

Mnangagwa revealed during interviews with United States television networks on the sidelines of the United Nations general assembly that Chamisa would be given certain perks as leader of the opposition.

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa (wearing a white helmet) led a clean-up campaign in Glen View and Budiriro, Harare, yesterday. The high-density suburbs were the most hard hit by the recent cholera outbreak. Picture: Aaron Ufumeli

The gesture was seen as an attempt to end the dispute that ensued after the July elections where the MDC Alliance accused the Zanu-PF leader of rigging the elections.

A petition by Chamisa challenging the presidential election results was thrown out by the Constitutional Court, but the opposition still refuses to recognise Mnangagwa's victory.

However, Chamisa told his supporters during a clean-up campaign in Harare's Budiriro and Glen View suburbs that he remained focused on proving that he won the elections.

"They are saying they want me to go to Parliament and I said: ‘Are you sick?' I was elected to go to State House and not Parliament," he said.

"Hold forth because we are not easily convinced. I have no fear because I know you are solidly behind me."

The youthful politician caused a stir in the two suburbs during the clean-up campaign when thousands of people mobbed him.

Meanwhile, Chamisa told The Standard that he would consider talks on the proposals announced by Mnangagwa.

"That (position) is a non-issue," he said.

"That has nothing to do with me and the most crucial issue in this country is to deal with the five issues that we put forward. This five-point plan is the pass to transformation and legitimacy."

He said his plan included restoring democracy, offering a reform package, national healing and peace building, international re-engagement based on reforms and democratic values and a collective response to the humanitarian crisis in the country.

"Those are the issues that we must focus on. The issue is not about creating a position without consensus or that which does not address the fundamental issues," he said.

"Zimbabweans are suffering, they are jobless, homeless and ‘happyless', peaceless and because of the questions of governance and legitimacy of disputed elections which we must address and correct first.

"You don't cure symptoms, but you cure causes. The problem in the country is not cholera, but the biggest disease that we have is a leadership and governance crisis. Of course, we have cholera, but it is a manifestation of problems."

Chamisa condemned the government crackdown against vendors in Harare saying it was insensitive. He claimed the government was using the fight against cholera as an excuse to victimise his supporters.

"You turn a disease into a political weapon. Mnangagwa must not capitalise on a disease for politics," Chamisa said.

"Mnangagwa must stop harassing vendors. Who is not a vendor? we are all vendors and it's only that we have different stations of vending. Mnangagwa is a vendor when in New York, Beijing or Davos and why should it be a problem to be a vendor in the CBD when you yourself you are vending in the capitals of the world?

"Will he be comfortable if he is treated the same way he is treating vendors here? It's not good at all.

"I told the councillors that they must not be involved in harassing the vendors, if they want to victimise people, let them do it on their own.

"But you know that there is no one who survives forever by victimising other people and when tables turn we will ask them."

He said the MDC had a clear plan to revive the economy.

Harare mayor Herbert Gomba said they would not be part of raids against vendors and also thanked the MDC leadership for supporting them in the fight against cholera.

Gomba said vendors should be treated with respect as they contribute to council's revenue for them to upgrade service delivery.

"Cholera was not caused by vendors, no, and after all it is not a problem to be a vendor because people will be trying to earn a living," he said.

"Cholera was caused by a contaminated borehole at Tichagarika and not vendors."

"Therefore, vendors and all the residents must not try to apportion blame where there is none. Vending is an honest way of earning a living."

Cholera has killed at least 49 people out of nearly 7 000 cases recorded mainly in Harare.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews

Comments

Curtains and rods on sale

Almost finished house for sale

For sale is baby prep kit

Jvc 72"tv on sale

Restaurant forsale

Toyota corolla on sale

Size 16rims on sale

For sale is photocopying machine


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Be wary of the ways of the crocodile, Cdes!

7 hrs ago | 775 Views

Mnangagwa ally denied bai in Germanyl, faces extradition

7 hrs ago | 1114 Views

'Seek ye first the political kingdom' advised Dr Nkrumah - after 38 years of blundering, the penny has finally dropped

7 hrs ago | 347 Views

Something stinks in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 1089 Views

Aiden Mhere declared Chartered Secretary of the Year

8 hrs ago | 186 Views

1893 MHRRM praises Zenzele Ndebele, calls for a UN Commission of Enquiry

8 hrs ago | 532 Views

Embattled councillor in forgery storm

8 hrs ago | 600 Views

Woman sues hubby for $2 000

8 hrs ago | 627 Views

Nust student commits suicide

8 hrs ago | 1833 Views

Ingwebu looks to go national

9 hrs ago | 280 Views

Teachers demand payment for exams

9 hrs ago | 364 Views

Govt landcruiser over turns

9 hrs ago | 1172 Views

Bosso, Caps United in goalless draw

9 hrs ago | 279 Views

Mine worker killed over beer

9 hrs ago | 213 Views

Storm over Mnangagwa's health minister's 'fake' qualifications

9 hrs ago | 1598 Views

Mthuli Ncube told to let the bond float

9 hrs ago | 1365 Views

Matiza talks tough on VID corruption

9 hrs ago | 272 Views

Zvinavashe's widow loses farm to Chinese

9 hrs ago | 442 Views

Mujuru's world crumbles

9 hrs ago | 496 Views

Woman drags hubby to court for denying her sex

10 hrs ago | 1675 Views

Vic Falls should unleash potential under SEZ, says Chiwenga

12 hrs ago | 669 Views

Farmers hailed for ensuring food security

14 hrs ago | 595 Views

Miner dies in car crash

15 hrs ago | 3242 Views

Mnangagwa strikes right tone at the Big Apple

15 hrs ago | 2211 Views

Zanu-PF chefs milking vendors

15 hrs ago | 1641 Views

Bribery fears in Bindura as MDC councillors revolt against Chamisa

17 hrs ago | 2908 Views

Investment and not aid could transform Zimbabwe into a middle income economy by 2030

17 hrs ago | 537 Views

Imprisoned mothers better placed to take care of their infants - Ziyambi

18 hrs ago | 717 Views

Senator SK Moyo hails Mnangagwa

18 hrs ago | 1293 Views

Harare City Council, Chitungwiza, Epworth and Ruwa Town Boards to be mainstreamed

19 hrs ago | 1154 Views

Mnangagwa’s speech offset MDC Alliance demo

19 hrs ago | 2452 Views

Chamisa scorn attempts by Mnangagwa to buy his support

19 hrs ago | 2948 Views

Dembare sinks deeper

19 hrs ago | 1172 Views

Chiwenga urges Zimbabweans to be self sufficient

19 hrs ago | 616 Views

Zanu-PF reviews election victory

19 hrs ago | 938 Views

Ian Khama warns Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 13578 Views

Chamisa hit with Zanu-PF's $3,2m court bill

19 hrs ago | 1602 Views

Tsvangirai's 'widow' loses cars, faces arrest

20 hrs ago | 4120 Views

Mnangagwa is a vendor in China, says Chamisa

20 hrs ago | 1002 Views

How Mugabe pillaged the DRC and destroyed Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 815 Views

MDC in poll boycott u-turn

20 hrs ago | 2484 Views

Graft remains Zimbabwe's national sickness

20 hrs ago | 179 Views

Zimsec top official under fire

20 hrs ago | 657 Views

Mnangagwa banks on Chinese bailout

20 hrs ago | 584 Views

Zimbabwe inflation rate is 69,9%, says US economist

20 hrs ago | 591 Views

Mnangagwa's economic boom claims queried

20 hrs ago | 481 Views

Time to give technocratic management of economy a chance

20 hrs ago | 150 Views

Soccer stars lost to the war

20 hrs ago | 382 Views

Zanu-PF holds inter-district meetings

20 hrs ago | 113 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days