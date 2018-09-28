News / National
Govt landcruiser over turns
9 hrs ago | Views
A Kanyemba bound Mbire Rural District Council Toyota Land Cruiser overturned near Angwa river in Mbire today (Sunday).
Meanwhile, a Mbire fish monger is battling for life at Zambian hospital after he lost a leg in a crocodile attack yesterday while fishing in the crocodile infested Zambezi river.
Source - Byo24news