Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Nust student commits suicide

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
Police details remove the body of a National University of Science and Technology student who is alleged to have committed suicide at the campus hostel yesterday.....Pic By Dennis Mudzamiri...
A SECOND-YEAR Finance student at the National University of Science and Technology (Nust) in Bulawayo was found hanging in his hostel at the institution yesterday in a suspected case of suicide.

The decomposing body of the student was discovered after security noticed an unusual amount of flies on the curtains, windows and a foul smell emanating from his room. It is alleged that initially the hostel warden assumed the smell was from a blocked sewer pipe.

Nust communications and marketing officer Mrs Lindiwe Nyoni confirmed the incident and said the institution was saddened by the incident.

"As an institution we are saddened and pained by the unfortunate incident that occurred. We are grieving with the family of the deceased student. From our side all was well, he had been attending lectures as usual, we had not recorded any problem only to hear of his death this morning," said Mrs Nyoni.

"We are yet to hear from police investigations on what may have transpired leading to the loss of such a young life. However, we do have counselling services available on campus that we always encourage students to make use of if they have financial, social or any other problems so that we help them."

When a Sunday News crew visited Nust campus yesterday afternoon, efforts were still being made to collect the body as the student had allegedly locked himself inside and the key was still stuck in the key hole.

A student added: "He never showed any signs of distress to us, we lived with him at the hostels and when we last saw him he was perfectly fine. He just vanished three days ago only to hear that he committed suicide."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - zimpapers
More on: #Suicide, #Student, #NUST

Comments

Samsung galaxy note 10.1

The boundary restaurant

Size 16rims on sale

Honda fit gear boxes on sale

Honda crv on sale

Curtains and rods on sale

3bedroom house to rent

Learn how to cover shoes


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Be wary of the ways of the crocodile, Cdes!

7 hrs ago | 772 Views

Mnangagwa ally denied bai in Germanyl, faces extradition

7 hrs ago | 1111 Views

'Seek ye first the political kingdom' advised Dr Nkrumah - after 38 years of blundering, the penny has finally dropped

7 hrs ago | 346 Views

Something stinks in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 1084 Views

Aiden Mhere declared Chartered Secretary of the Year

8 hrs ago | 185 Views

1893 MHRRM praises Zenzele Ndebele, calls for a UN Commission of Enquiry

8 hrs ago | 532 Views

Embattled councillor in forgery storm

8 hrs ago | 600 Views

Woman sues hubby for $2 000

8 hrs ago | 625 Views

Ingwebu looks to go national

8 hrs ago | 278 Views

Teachers demand payment for exams

8 hrs ago | 364 Views

Govt landcruiser over turns

9 hrs ago | 1169 Views

Bosso, Caps United in goalless draw

9 hrs ago | 279 Views

Mine worker killed over beer

9 hrs ago | 213 Views

Storm over Mnangagwa's health minister's 'fake' qualifications

9 hrs ago | 1595 Views

Mthuli Ncube told to let the bond float

9 hrs ago | 1365 Views

Matiza talks tough on VID corruption

9 hrs ago | 272 Views

Chamisa snubs Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 1654 Views

Zvinavashe's widow loses farm to Chinese

9 hrs ago | 441 Views

Mujuru's world crumbles

9 hrs ago | 495 Views

Woman drags hubby to court for denying her sex

10 hrs ago | 1675 Views

Vic Falls should unleash potential under SEZ, says Chiwenga

12 hrs ago | 669 Views

Farmers hailed for ensuring food security

14 hrs ago | 595 Views

Miner dies in car crash

15 hrs ago | 3242 Views

Mnangagwa strikes right tone at the Big Apple

15 hrs ago | 2210 Views

Zanu-PF chefs milking vendors

15 hrs ago | 1641 Views

Bribery fears in Bindura as MDC councillors revolt against Chamisa

17 hrs ago | 2908 Views

Investment and not aid could transform Zimbabwe into a middle income economy by 2030

17 hrs ago | 537 Views

Imprisoned mothers better placed to take care of their infants - Ziyambi

18 hrs ago | 716 Views

Senator SK Moyo hails Mnangagwa

18 hrs ago | 1293 Views

Harare City Council, Chitungwiza, Epworth and Ruwa Town Boards to be mainstreamed

19 hrs ago | 1154 Views

Mnangagwa’s speech offset MDC Alliance demo

19 hrs ago | 2452 Views

Chamisa scorn attempts by Mnangagwa to buy his support

19 hrs ago | 2948 Views

Dembare sinks deeper

19 hrs ago | 1172 Views

Chiwenga urges Zimbabweans to be self sufficient

19 hrs ago | 616 Views

Zanu-PF reviews election victory

19 hrs ago | 937 Views

Ian Khama warns Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 13577 Views

Chamisa hit with Zanu-PF's $3,2m court bill

19 hrs ago | 1602 Views

Tsvangirai's 'widow' loses cars, faces arrest

19 hrs ago | 4120 Views

Mnangagwa is a vendor in China, says Chamisa

20 hrs ago | 1002 Views

How Mugabe pillaged the DRC and destroyed Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 815 Views

MDC in poll boycott u-turn

20 hrs ago | 2484 Views

Graft remains Zimbabwe's national sickness

20 hrs ago | 179 Views

Zimsec top official under fire

20 hrs ago | 656 Views

Mnangagwa banks on Chinese bailout

20 hrs ago | 584 Views

Zimbabwe inflation rate is 69,9%, says US economist

20 hrs ago | 591 Views

Mnangagwa's economic boom claims queried

20 hrs ago | 481 Views

Time to give technocratic management of economy a chance

20 hrs ago | 150 Views

Soccer stars lost to the war

20 hrs ago | 382 Views

Zanu-PF holds inter-district meetings

20 hrs ago | 113 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days