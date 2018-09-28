Nust student commits suicide

News / National

by Staff reporter

A SECOND-YEAR Finance student at the National University of Science and Technology (Nust) in Bulawayo was found hanging in his hostel at the institution yesterday in a suspected case of suicide.The decomposing body of the student was discovered after security noticed an unusual amount of flies on the curtains, windows and a foul smell emanating from his room. It is alleged that initially the hostel warden assumed the smell was from a blocked sewer pipe.Nust communications and marketing officer Mrs Lindiwe Nyoni confirmed the incident and said the institution was saddened by the incident."As an institution we are saddened and pained by the unfortunate incident that occurred. We are grieving with the family of the deceased student. From our side all was well, he had been attending lectures as usual, we had not recorded any problem only to hear of his death this morning," said Mrs Nyoni."We are yet to hear from police investigations on what may have transpired leading to the loss of such a young life. However, we do have counselling services available on campus that we always encourage students to make use of if they have financial, social or any other problems so that we help them."When a Sunday News crew visited Nust campus yesterday afternoon, efforts were still being made to collect the body as the student had allegedly locked himself inside and the key was still stuck in the key hole.A student added: "He never showed any signs of distress to us, we lived with him at the hostels and when we last saw him he was perfectly fine. He just vanished three days ago only to hear that he committed suicide."