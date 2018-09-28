Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Flyovers, roundabouts for Harare

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
Government and Harare City Council have moved to ease congestion through the construction of flyovers, roundabouts and widening of problematic roads. Construction of the Mbudzi flyover is set to begin by January next year after Government flighted the tender.

Harare City Council is already upgrading the bypasses to be used during the construction of the overpass. Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister July Moyo recently tasked council to make provision for modern roads in their review of the master plan.

In an interview, council chief engineer of works George Munyonga confirmed the development. He said council was working with the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development on the Mbudzi roundabout.

"If you have noticed, a tender has already been floated in the paper by the Ministry of Transport because that is a regional trunk route," said Eng Munyonga.

"The maintenance of that road is vested with the Department of Roads. The tenders are actually closing this week.

"We are dealing with the bypasses that are going to be put during the construction phase. The design is going to take two to three months. During those two to three months we are going to be constructing and upgrading the bypasses that we are going to use during the construction of the road."

Eng Munyonga said the other lot will go through Amalinda Road, Glen View 7 into Gumbi Road and traffic will be directed into either Willowvale or Main Street, while the other side will go through Stoneridge, cutting across into Hopley and Forbes Avenue.

The traffic will be directed through Derbyshire or First Avenue through the industrial areas into the city.

Eng Munyonga said the construction of Mbudzi roundabout overpass will kick off in the next four months. He said at the same time the city will be working on other roads which include the other leg of Harare Drive from Kirkman Road to Lomagundi Road, with plans afoot to put another roundabout at the junction with Lomagundi Road to improve traffic flow.

"We are currently working on a number of roads, a number of intersections we need to improve traffic flow on," said Eng Munyonga.

"We have another roundabout coming up at the junction of Glen-eagles Road and the subsequent widening of the road going to Kambuzuma Road.

"We are going to widen that so that it takes more traffic. We are also going to be widening a bit of Harare Drive from Kirkman Road to Lomagundi Road. We are also going to be resealing the section of Harare Drive from Borrowdale Road to Lomagundi Road. We have a number of roads in Kuwadzana we will be working in First Street this year."

Eng Munyonga said the city would be putting a combination 15 millimetres overspray to improve traffic flow and reseals where the surface was good. He said the city will work on 48th Street which stretches from First Street to Crowborough.

"We will also be working on a bit of Hinn which comes from High Glen so that traffic is also channelled in that direction," said Eng Munyonga.

"When we did Crowborough Road we turned left into Kambuzuma Section 6. We need to continue with that road, which is Hinn, from the railway crossing where we left it up to Highglen Road.

"We did a little bit of work there because we have been experiencing some mugging there because of the slow movement of traffic in that area. We are now working on our 2019 programme. Our five-year development programme will see us widening certain pieces of roads that are heavily trafficked."

Eng Munyonga said Chiremba Road was overdue for widening and Willowvale Road from Main Street going on to Glen View was also due for dualisation.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald

Comments

Business properties to rent

Nice handbags for sale

Toilet sets on sale

Toyota corolla on sale

Clean & neat houses in bulawayo

For sale is photocopying machine

Honda fit gear boxes on sale

Maxi dresses on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

BCC re-opens swimming pools

54 mins ago | 421 Views

Bulawayo celebrates centenarians

2 hrs ago | 328 Views

97 nurses graduate at Hwange Colliery Hospital School of Nursing

3 hrs ago | 565 Views

IAC offers continuous development course

3 hrs ago | 463 Views

Rhino poaching drop may mean we're running out of rhinos

4 hrs ago | 336 Views

Redefine, reskill and reposition yourself, chartered secretaries told

4 hrs ago | 604 Views

Disused and dilapidated infrastructure a cause for cholera in Chegutu

5 hrs ago | 323 Views

MDC America demo flops

5 hrs ago | 1754 Views

Plumtree town hit by artificial cement shortage

5 hrs ago | 631 Views

MRP congratulates 'King' Bulelani Lobhengula Khumalo

5 hrs ago | 1397 Views

Don't blame Zanu-PF and Mnangagwa for Zimbabwe's problems!

5 hrs ago | 1379 Views

Rapist landlord loses appeal

7 hrs ago | 2038 Views

Air Zimbabwe loses top pilots

7 hrs ago | 3048 Views

Zimbabwe will retain bread basket status

7 hrs ago | 926 Views

Zesa blacks out Soul Brothers show

7 hrs ago | 1173 Views

Dynamos slide into relegation zone

7 hrs ago | 1529 Views

Cops bash MDC official

7 hrs ago | 1610 Views

Call to uphold dignity of lepers

7 hrs ago | 266 Views

Foot-and-mouth disease hits Beitbridge

7 hrs ago | 280 Views

Innscor reports good performance in all business portfolios

7 hrs ago | 202 Views

War vets, polling agents push for ex-minister ouster

7 hrs ago | 1764 Views

Govt debt to hit $20 billion by year-end

7 hrs ago | 275 Views

Biti attacks outgoing UK envoy

7 hrs ago | 1885 Views

Zimbabwe cement demand to exceed supply in 2 years

7 hrs ago | 452 Views

ZMDC officials in court over criminal abuse of office

7 hrs ago | 295 Views

Political reforms needed for sustainable economic growth

7 hrs ago | 128 Views

Auditor-General wields rod on corrupt officials

7 hrs ago | 665 Views

Import and export licencing clerk in court for abuse of office

7 hrs ago | 315 Views

MDC Alliance disability board on cards

7 hrs ago | 157 Views

Zanu-PF MP's divorce takes nasty twist

7 hrs ago | 956 Views

Carjackers pounce on motorist

7 hrs ago | 618 Views

Nyarota launches 'The Graceless Fall of Robert Mugabe'

7 hrs ago | 1133 Views

War collaborators await War Vets Bill alignment

7 hrs ago | 93 Views

Chamisa's MDC rails against 'partisan police'

7 hrs ago | 353 Views

RBZ boss faces reality check

7 hrs ago | 1080 Views

Man in court for 'strangling' woman

7 hrs ago | 391 Views

Zimbabwe to build open prisons for jailed mums

7 hrs ago | 297 Views

Man finds wife sleeping in neighbour’s bed

7 hrs ago | 1606 Views

Price hikes rile Zanu-PF

7 hrs ago | 609 Views

Traffic cop sues motorist

7 hrs ago | 328 Views

Dembare sink deeper as Chapungu win

7 hrs ago | 285 Views

$400 000 set aside for cloud seeding

7 hrs ago | 124 Views

Anti-riot cop 'kills' son (3)

7 hrs ago | 573 Views

Tourism sector calls for Air Zimbabwe revival

7 hrs ago | 140 Views

Mathema defends police stance on gold panners

7 hrs ago | 136 Views

Dabengwa, not Jonathan Moyo, is the brains behind POSA

7 hrs ago | 634 Views

Zesa sabotage Umcimbi Wabantu?

7 hrs ago | 243 Views

Married man killed during bush romp with neighbour

7 hrs ago | 959 Views

Zimbabwe's Chevrons in fresh low

7 hrs ago | 92 Views

Mnangagwa's UN performance shames detractors

7 hrs ago | 362 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days