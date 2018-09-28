Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Bread to revert to $1

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
THE price of bread may revert to $1 from $1,10 per loaf in the next two weeks, as grain processors are engaging Government over the procurement of wheat.

Addressing journalists in Bulawayo on Thursday last week, Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe chairperson, Mr Tafadzwa Musarara, said there may be changes in the price of bread in the next two weeks.

"We would like to assure the public that the wheat situation is improving and that we have since procured 30 tonnes of wheat which we are expecting from Mozambique," he said.

"The shipment is due to arrive in the next 14 days.

"We have paid for the current crop of wheat in advance and it will be harvested very soon and we hope this will help to cushion our stocks.

"We are currently trying to engage Government on subsidising our purchase of wheat and this will likely see the price of bread coming down again".

Mr Musarara said the wheat imports were likely to ease the strain on bakers and improve availability of bread in the country. He said bread production was at 50 percent, with most shops in rural areas not getting deliveries.

"Bread is currently at 50 percent supply and we are only able to supply mostly urban areas," he said.

Mr Musarara said grain millers needed $30 million in foreign currency each month for procurement of wheat, of which $7 million went towards bread. "$30 million is required each month for wheat, $8 million for rice and $2,5 million for salt," he said.

"We are like any other industry, affected by foreign currency allocations and experienced our biggest challenge in July before Vice President Chiwenga intervened. "Subsequent shipments were not funded, leading to exhaustion of reserves, throwing us into the crisis that we encountered."

Mr Musarara said his team had just come back from Beira in Mozambique and was dealing with logistics for the shipment to arrive in the country. He said the market for bread had dramatically increased in the last decade due to changes in dietary patterns.

"Systematic changes in dietary requirements have contributed to a surge in the consumption of wheat and bread in particular," said Mr Musarara.

"No country in Africa has the ability to produce its own food, so imports are very much necessary by captains of industry for provision of supplies."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald
More on: #Bread, #Revert, #Price

Comments

Samsung galaxy note 10.1

Moveable and fitted kitchen units on sale

Learn how to cover shoes

Almost finished house for sale

Honda crv on sale

Toilet sets on sale

Honda fit gear boxes on sale

Size 16rims on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

BCC re-opens swimming pools

52 mins ago | 413 Views

Bulawayo celebrates centenarians

1 hr ago | 323 Views

97 nurses graduate at Hwange Colliery Hospital School of Nursing

3 hrs ago | 562 Views

IAC offers continuous development course

3 hrs ago | 461 Views

Rhino poaching drop may mean we're running out of rhinos

4 hrs ago | 333 Views

Redefine, reskill and reposition yourself, chartered secretaries told

4 hrs ago | 600 Views

Disused and dilapidated infrastructure a cause for cholera in Chegutu

5 hrs ago | 323 Views

MDC America demo flops

5 hrs ago | 1752 Views

Plumtree town hit by artificial cement shortage

5 hrs ago | 629 Views

MRP congratulates 'King' Bulelani Lobhengula Khumalo

5 hrs ago | 1393 Views

Don't blame Zanu-PF and Mnangagwa for Zimbabwe's problems!

5 hrs ago | 1375 Views

Rapist landlord loses appeal

7 hrs ago | 2031 Views

Air Zimbabwe loses top pilots

7 hrs ago | 3040 Views

Zimbabwe will retain bread basket status

7 hrs ago | 924 Views

Zesa blacks out Soul Brothers show

7 hrs ago | 1173 Views

Dynamos slide into relegation zone

7 hrs ago | 1526 Views

Cops bash MDC official

7 hrs ago | 1606 Views

Call to uphold dignity of lepers

7 hrs ago | 266 Views

Foot-and-mouth disease hits Beitbridge

7 hrs ago | 279 Views

Innscor reports good performance in all business portfolios

7 hrs ago | 202 Views

War vets, polling agents push for ex-minister ouster

7 hrs ago | 1759 Views

Govt debt to hit $20 billion by year-end

7 hrs ago | 275 Views

Biti attacks outgoing UK envoy

7 hrs ago | 1878 Views

Zimbabwe cement demand to exceed supply in 2 years

7 hrs ago | 452 Views

ZMDC officials in court over criminal abuse of office

7 hrs ago | 294 Views

Political reforms needed for sustainable economic growth

7 hrs ago | 128 Views

Auditor-General wields rod on corrupt officials

7 hrs ago | 664 Views

Import and export licencing clerk in court for abuse of office

7 hrs ago | 315 Views

MDC Alliance disability board on cards

7 hrs ago | 156 Views

Zanu-PF MP's divorce takes nasty twist

7 hrs ago | 953 Views

Carjackers pounce on motorist

7 hrs ago | 616 Views

Nyarota launches 'The Graceless Fall of Robert Mugabe'

7 hrs ago | 1128 Views

War collaborators await War Vets Bill alignment

7 hrs ago | 91 Views

Chamisa's MDC rails against 'partisan police'

7 hrs ago | 352 Views

RBZ boss faces reality check

7 hrs ago | 1077 Views

Man in court for 'strangling' woman

7 hrs ago | 390 Views

Zimbabwe to build open prisons for jailed mums

7 hrs ago | 297 Views

Man finds wife sleeping in neighbour’s bed

7 hrs ago | 1601 Views

Price hikes rile Zanu-PF

7 hrs ago | 608 Views

Traffic cop sues motorist

7 hrs ago | 328 Views

Dembare sink deeper as Chapungu win

7 hrs ago | 284 Views

$400 000 set aside for cloud seeding

7 hrs ago | 124 Views

Anti-riot cop 'kills' son (3)

7 hrs ago | 573 Views

Tourism sector calls for Air Zimbabwe revival

7 hrs ago | 140 Views

Mathema defends police stance on gold panners

7 hrs ago | 136 Views

Dabengwa, not Jonathan Moyo, is the brains behind POSA

7 hrs ago | 631 Views

Zesa sabotage Umcimbi Wabantu?

7 hrs ago | 243 Views

Married man killed during bush romp with neighbour

7 hrs ago | 955 Views

Zimbabwe's Chevrons in fresh low

7 hrs ago | 92 Views

Mnangagwa's UN performance shames detractors

7 hrs ago | 361 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days