Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Married man killed during bush romp with neighbour

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
A WOMAN from Bulawayo rushed in panic to alert her boyfriend's wife after unknown assailants attacked and killed her lover while the two were indulging sex in a bush.

The duo was allegedly attacked by two people who were wearing black clothes that covered them up at a rocky area between Mabutweni and Njube suburbs at about 10PM on Saturday.

The incident happened some metres away from the man's house in Mabutweni. Jameson Mwembe allegedly took advantage of an electricity blackout to have a tryst with Fadzai Mativenga (33), one of his neighbours.

Mativenga is in a critical condition at Mpilo Central Hospital as she sustained head injuries.

Mwembe's wife, Mrs Rudo Mwembe, said a bloodied Mativenga broke away from the assailants and rushed to inform her that her husband had been attacked.

She said Mativenga initially lied to her.

"At around 10PM, this woman came knocking at my door, she called me by name. She told me that she was on her way from church when she found my husband lying lifeless on the ground. I suspected she had a hand in my husband's attack because why would she know me by name and my house.

"When Il wanted to rush to get a vehicle to take my husband to hospital, she said we should first rush to the scene and check if he was still breathing," said Mrs Mwembe, who struggled to speak between sobs.

She said she only learnt that Mativenga was Mwembe's girlfriend when the police were taking statements.

"Fadzai told the police a different story, she said they were together when my husband was attacked,'' Mrs Mwembe said.

Reporters caught up with the family and neighbours and most of them blamed Mativenga for Mwembe's death.

A neighbour who declined to be named said: "This was not a random attack. I suspect these murderers are her boyfriends because such ladies are a nuisance. They play games with many men."

When reporters visited the scene where the attack occurred, there was blood near a big rock.

"His parents will know what to do with it (the blood),'' said a relative.

Mwembe's brother, Mr Dudu Siyabela, said the death was a tragedy to the family.

"I was surprised when l received a call about his death, he was in good health and we did not expect his sudden death. I suspect the 'girlfriend' knows what exactly happened. We are waiting for our parents so that we know where to bury him,'' he said.

Mr Siyabela said it was improper for the girlfriend to attend the funeral because it may cause secondary harm to Mwembe's family.

This newspaper caught up with Mativenga's family and her mother - who declined to be named - said she was distressed by the incident.

"I hope the murderers will be caught so that justice is served. I'm deeply saddened by the death of that man because he left a widow and children,'' she said.

The mother was later overheard by this reporter speaking to her uncle on a cellphone saying: "I feel humiliated by Fadzai's behaviour. I wonder where she was going with a married man during the night. I cannot even face the family of the deceased because they will point fingers at me.''

Mativenga's mother said her daughter rents her own house and she was not aware that she went out during the night. Mativenga, neighbours said, is a single unemployed mother of three children.

Mwembe is survived by his wife and three daughters aged 15, 12 and eight years. Bulawayo police spokesperson Chief Inspector Precious Simango was not reachable for comment.



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle
More on: #Romp, #Married, #Killed

Comments

Curtains and rods on sale

Clean & neat houses in bulawayo

Learn how to cover shoes

Business properties to rent

Moveable and fitted kitchen units on sale

Restaurant forsale

Honda crv on sale

Jvc 72"tv on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

BCC re-opens swimming pools

44 mins ago | 343 Views

Bulawayo celebrates centenarians

1 hr ago | 291 Views

97 nurses graduate at Hwange Colliery Hospital School of Nursing

3 hrs ago | 542 Views

IAC offers continuous development course

3 hrs ago | 439 Views

Rhino poaching drop may mean we're running out of rhinos

4 hrs ago | 323 Views

Redefine, reskill and reposition yourself, chartered secretaries told

4 hrs ago | 580 Views

Disused and dilapidated infrastructure a cause for cholera in Chegutu

4 hrs ago | 312 Views

MDC America demo flops

4 hrs ago | 1719 Views

Plumtree town hit by artificial cement shortage

4 hrs ago | 619 Views

MRP congratulates 'King' Bulelani Lobhengula Khumalo

4 hrs ago | 1351 Views

Don't blame Zanu-PF and Mnangagwa for Zimbabwe's problems!

4 hrs ago | 1349 Views

Rapist landlord loses appeal

6 hrs ago | 2016 Views

Air Zimbabwe loses top pilots

7 hrs ago | 3003 Views

Zimbabwe will retain bread basket status

7 hrs ago | 916 Views

Zesa blacks out Soul Brothers show

7 hrs ago | 1166 Views

Dynamos slide into relegation zone

7 hrs ago | 1508 Views

Cops bash MDC official

7 hrs ago | 1595 Views

Call to uphold dignity of lepers

7 hrs ago | 263 Views

Foot-and-mouth disease hits Beitbridge

7 hrs ago | 273 Views

Innscor reports good performance in all business portfolios

7 hrs ago | 201 Views

War vets, polling agents push for ex-minister ouster

7 hrs ago | 1748 Views

Govt debt to hit $20 billion by year-end

7 hrs ago | 269 Views

Biti attacks outgoing UK envoy

7 hrs ago | 1835 Views

Zimbabwe cement demand to exceed supply in 2 years

7 hrs ago | 450 Views

ZMDC officials in court over criminal abuse of office

7 hrs ago | 290 Views

Political reforms needed for sustainable economic growth

7 hrs ago | 128 Views

Auditor-General wields rod on corrupt officials

7 hrs ago | 657 Views

Import and export licencing clerk in court for abuse of office

7 hrs ago | 312 Views

MDC Alliance disability board on cards

7 hrs ago | 155 Views

Zanu-PF MP's divorce takes nasty twist

7 hrs ago | 947 Views

Carjackers pounce on motorist

7 hrs ago | 611 Views

Nyarota launches 'The Graceless Fall of Robert Mugabe'

7 hrs ago | 1112 Views

War collaborators await War Vets Bill alignment

7 hrs ago | 91 Views

Chamisa's MDC rails against 'partisan police'

7 hrs ago | 349 Views

RBZ boss faces reality check

7 hrs ago | 1069 Views

Man in court for 'strangling' woman

7 hrs ago | 386 Views

Zimbabwe to build open prisons for jailed mums

7 hrs ago | 294 Views

Man finds wife sleeping in neighbour’s bed

7 hrs ago | 1581 Views

Price hikes rile Zanu-PF

7 hrs ago | 604 Views

Traffic cop sues motorist

7 hrs ago | 323 Views

Dembare sink deeper as Chapungu win

7 hrs ago | 280 Views

$400 000 set aside for cloud seeding

7 hrs ago | 121 Views

Anti-riot cop 'kills' son (3)

7 hrs ago | 569 Views

Tourism sector calls for Air Zimbabwe revival

7 hrs ago | 138 Views

Mathema defends police stance on gold panners

7 hrs ago | 135 Views

Dabengwa, not Jonathan Moyo, is the brains behind POSA

7 hrs ago | 618 Views

Zesa sabotage Umcimbi Wabantu?

7 hrs ago | 241 Views

Zimbabwe's Chevrons in fresh low

7 hrs ago | 92 Views

Mnangagwa's UN performance shames detractors

7 hrs ago | 356 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days