Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Man finds wife sleeping in neighbour’s bed

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
A 31-YEAR-OLD man from Bulawayo has appeared in court for allegedly bashing his wife after he found her sleeping in his neighbour's bed.

A court heard that Thembinkosi Mpofu of Pumula suburb went to his neighbour's house looking for his wife Tricia Zulu (25) and found her snoring in the neighbour's bed.

The court heard that Mpofu had always suspected a relationship was brewing between the two. Mpofu pleaded guilty to assault before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube.

"I went to my neighbour's house looking for my wife as I have always suspected a relationship between the two. I knocked, opened the door and found her sleeping on his bed while he was at work. We have been married for three years but she is no longer my wife as we separated yesterday," he said.

Mpofu was fined $100 or 90 days in prison. Zulu told the court that she wanted Mpofu to be sentenced to three months in prison.

"He always neglected my children and failed to give us money for food just because he doesn't have children. He should be jailed for three months," she said.

Prosecuting, Mr Kenneth Shava said last Thursday at 7AM, Mpofu confronted Zulu on why she was having an affair with one Proud Ngwenya.

"He assaulted her, slapping and punching her all over the body," he said.

The court heard that Zulu did not sustain any injuries and no medication was sought. The matter was reported to the police leading to Mpofu's arrest.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle
More on: #Man, #Wife, #Sleeping

Comments

Office wanted in town

Clean & neat houses in bulawayo

Restaurant forsale

Bmw x5 on sale

For sale is photocopying machine

Jvc 72"tv on sale

Honda crv on sale

Learn how to cover shoes


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

BCC re-opens swimming pools

48 mins ago | 380 Views

Bulawayo celebrates centenarians

1 hr ago | 308 Views

97 nurses graduate at Hwange Colliery Hospital School of Nursing

3 hrs ago | 553 Views

IAC offers continuous development course

3 hrs ago | 452 Views

Rhino poaching drop may mean we're running out of rhinos

4 hrs ago | 331 Views

Redefine, reskill and reposition yourself, chartered secretaries told

4 hrs ago | 595 Views

Disused and dilapidated infrastructure a cause for cholera in Chegutu

4 hrs ago | 318 Views

MDC America demo flops

4 hrs ago | 1739 Views

Plumtree town hit by artificial cement shortage

4 hrs ago | 624 Views

MRP congratulates 'King' Bulelani Lobhengula Khumalo

4 hrs ago | 1370 Views

Don't blame Zanu-PF and Mnangagwa for Zimbabwe's problems!

5 hrs ago | 1361 Views

Rapist landlord loses appeal

7 hrs ago | 2022 Views

Air Zimbabwe loses top pilots

7 hrs ago | 3023 Views

Zimbabwe will retain bread basket status

7 hrs ago | 921 Views

Zesa blacks out Soul Brothers show

7 hrs ago | 1169 Views

Dynamos slide into relegation zone

7 hrs ago | 1521 Views

Cops bash MDC official

7 hrs ago | 1602 Views

Call to uphold dignity of lepers

7 hrs ago | 264 Views

Foot-and-mouth disease hits Beitbridge

7 hrs ago | 278 Views

Innscor reports good performance in all business portfolios

7 hrs ago | 201 Views

War vets, polling agents push for ex-minister ouster

7 hrs ago | 1754 Views

Govt debt to hit $20 billion by year-end

7 hrs ago | 269 Views

Biti attacks outgoing UK envoy

7 hrs ago | 1854 Views

Zimbabwe cement demand to exceed supply in 2 years

7 hrs ago | 451 Views

ZMDC officials in court over criminal abuse of office

7 hrs ago | 293 Views

Political reforms needed for sustainable economic growth

7 hrs ago | 128 Views

Auditor-General wields rod on corrupt officials

7 hrs ago | 659 Views

Import and export licencing clerk in court for abuse of office

7 hrs ago | 314 Views

MDC Alliance disability board on cards

7 hrs ago | 155 Views

Zanu-PF MP's divorce takes nasty twist

7 hrs ago | 950 Views

Carjackers pounce on motorist

7 hrs ago | 614 Views

Nyarota launches 'The Graceless Fall of Robert Mugabe'

7 hrs ago | 1121 Views

War collaborators await War Vets Bill alignment

7 hrs ago | 91 Views

Chamisa's MDC rails against 'partisan police'

7 hrs ago | 352 Views

RBZ boss faces reality check

7 hrs ago | 1073 Views

Man in court for 'strangling' woman

7 hrs ago | 387 Views

Zimbabwe to build open prisons for jailed mums

7 hrs ago | 296 Views

Price hikes rile Zanu-PF

7 hrs ago | 607 Views

Traffic cop sues motorist

7 hrs ago | 324 Views

Dembare sink deeper as Chapungu win

7 hrs ago | 282 Views

$400 000 set aside for cloud seeding

7 hrs ago | 123 Views

Anti-riot cop 'kills' son (3)

7 hrs ago | 572 Views

Tourism sector calls for Air Zimbabwe revival

7 hrs ago | 139 Views

Mathema defends police stance on gold panners

7 hrs ago | 136 Views

Dabengwa, not Jonathan Moyo, is the brains behind POSA

7 hrs ago | 623 Views

Zesa sabotage Umcimbi Wabantu?

7 hrs ago | 243 Views

Married man killed during bush romp with neighbour

7 hrs ago | 949 Views

Zimbabwe's Chevrons in fresh low

7 hrs ago | 92 Views

Mnangagwa's UN performance shames detractors

7 hrs ago | 360 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days