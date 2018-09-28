Man finds wife sleeping in neighbour’s bed

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 31-YEAR-OLD man from Bulawayo has appeared in court for allegedly bashing his wife after he found her sleeping in his neighbour's bed.A court heard that Thembinkosi Mpofu of Pumula suburb went to his neighbour's house looking for his wife Tricia Zulu (25) and found her snoring in the neighbour's bed.The court heard that Mpofu had always suspected a relationship was brewing between the two. Mpofu pleaded guilty to assault before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube."I went to my neighbour's house looking for my wife as I have always suspected a relationship between the two. I knocked, opened the door and found her sleeping on his bed while he was at work. We have been married for three years but she is no longer my wife as we separated yesterday," he said.Mpofu was fined $100 or 90 days in prison. Zulu told the court that she wanted Mpofu to be sentenced to three months in prison."He always neglected my children and failed to give us money for food just because he doesn't have children. He should be jailed for three months," she said.Prosecuting, Mr Kenneth Shava said last Thursday at 7AM, Mpofu confronted Zulu on why she was having an affair with one Proud Ngwenya."He assaulted her, slapping and punching her all over the body," he said.The court heard that Zulu did not sustain any injuries and no medication was sought. The matter was reported to the police leading to Mpofu's arrest.