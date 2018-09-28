Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Chamisa's MDC rails against 'partisan police'

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
POLITICAL tempers have started running high again three months after the country went through a gruelling election period, with the MDC Alliance accusing police of taking sides and blocking the opposition party's 19th anniversary celebrations scheduled for Saturday last week while Zanu PF was allowed to host its own rally in Mbare on the same day.

The anniversary celebrations were banned for the second time in as many weeks by police, with officer commanding Harare South District Chief Superintendent Winston Muzah citing the cholera outbreak in Harare where the medieval disease has claimed 49 lives.

"May I take this opportunity to advise you that the government ban on public gatherings following the outbreak of cholera in Harare is still standing. In the interest of public safety and total containment of the cholera epidemic, we direct that the intended celebrations be postponed until the epidemic is declared over. Meanwhile, the intended celebration is not sanctioned," he said.

Police, however, allowed Zanu PF to host its victory celebration rally addressed by its secretary for administration Patrick Chinamasa in Mbare, drawing fire from the opposition.

MDC Alliance spokesperson Jacob Mafume condemned police's "selective application of the law".

"It would appear that we have a strange cholera which only affects MDC gatherings. The Zanu PF meetings are being held in stadiums across the country and in Harare. This is selective application of the law and violation of the Constitution," he said.

"But we are told every time we want to gather, there is cholera. The police are back to their shameless behaviour."

The opposition party's organising secretary Amos Chibaya said Zanu PF believed in abuse of State institutions to entrench its stranglehold on power.

"Our anniversary rally at Gwanzura today [Saturday] was cancelled by the ZRP because of cholera, but the police were happy to sanction a Zanu PF inter-district rally in Mbare.

The capture of State institutions by Zanu PF must be investigated. If you take notice, this is the same area where we wanted to conduct our celebrations. It's the Southerton area which we went and applied for permission to have our celebrations, but it's funny that ours was not sanctioned, but Zanu PF's was sanctioned," he said.

Chibaya said the MDC, angered by the police stance, were now going to hold their celebrations and would not respect the ban because it was now clear that the bans were political.

"We have plans to go ahead with the anniversary and nothing will stop us this time. We have other avenues to go on about gathering people. As you know, we had a clean-up campaign in which we were able to get a huge crowd," Chibaya said.

Contacted for comment, Zanu PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo, said:"Let the police respond to that. Zanu PF does not give out rally permissions. Ask the police. They will give you the reasons why they did that."

Police recently pledged to discharge their duties in a non-partisan manner following the ushering in of the new dispensation led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

"The police are no longer doing business as before, but in this new trajectory, police officers have given guidelines. Some of them were not doing their work properly and they are now doing it properly," national police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba said then.

Charamba could not be reached for comment yesterday as her mobile phone went unanswered.

However, MDC Alliance youth leader Happymore Chidziva said actions by the police this weekend put paid to any illusion that there was a new dispensation or that the police had turned a new leaf.

"Any illusion that could have been there has been eroded, what we have is the same old people doing the same old things, using the police and the army to ensure they remain in power. They have no respect for the will of the people. How do they justify banning our celebrations, but allowing those of Zanu PF? The will of the people will, however, not be arrested in the prisons of the political junta," he said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #Chamisa, #MDC, #Partisan

Comments

Kombi body on sale

Almost finished house for sale

Restaurant forsale

For sale is baby prep kit

Toyota corolla on sale

The boundary restaurant

Learn how to cover shoes

Nissan civilian on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

BCC re-opens swimming pools

47 mins ago | 367 Views

Bulawayo celebrates centenarians

1 hr ago | 305 Views

97 nurses graduate at Hwange Colliery Hospital School of Nursing

3 hrs ago | 549 Views

IAC offers continuous development course

3 hrs ago | 450 Views

Rhino poaching drop may mean we're running out of rhinos

4 hrs ago | 329 Views

Redefine, reskill and reposition yourself, chartered secretaries told

4 hrs ago | 594 Views

Disused and dilapidated infrastructure a cause for cholera in Chegutu

4 hrs ago | 317 Views

MDC America demo flops

4 hrs ago | 1735 Views

Plumtree town hit by artificial cement shortage

4 hrs ago | 623 Views

MRP congratulates 'King' Bulelani Lobhengula Khumalo

4 hrs ago | 1366 Views

Don't blame Zanu-PF and Mnangagwa for Zimbabwe's problems!

4 hrs ago | 1361 Views

Rapist landlord loses appeal

7 hrs ago | 2021 Views

Air Zimbabwe loses top pilots

7 hrs ago | 3021 Views

Zimbabwe will retain bread basket status

7 hrs ago | 920 Views

Zesa blacks out Soul Brothers show

7 hrs ago | 1168 Views

Dynamos slide into relegation zone

7 hrs ago | 1520 Views

Cops bash MDC official

7 hrs ago | 1601 Views

Call to uphold dignity of lepers

7 hrs ago | 264 Views

Foot-and-mouth disease hits Beitbridge

7 hrs ago | 276 Views

Innscor reports good performance in all business portfolios

7 hrs ago | 201 Views

War vets, polling agents push for ex-minister ouster

7 hrs ago | 1751 Views

Govt debt to hit $20 billion by year-end

7 hrs ago | 269 Views

Biti attacks outgoing UK envoy

7 hrs ago | 1848 Views

Zimbabwe cement demand to exceed supply in 2 years

7 hrs ago | 451 Views

ZMDC officials in court over criminal abuse of office

7 hrs ago | 292 Views

Political reforms needed for sustainable economic growth

7 hrs ago | 128 Views

Auditor-General wields rod on corrupt officials

7 hrs ago | 657 Views

Import and export licencing clerk in court for abuse of office

7 hrs ago | 313 Views

MDC Alliance disability board on cards

7 hrs ago | 155 Views

Zanu-PF MP's divorce takes nasty twist

7 hrs ago | 950 Views

Carjackers pounce on motorist

7 hrs ago | 614 Views

Nyarota launches 'The Graceless Fall of Robert Mugabe'

7 hrs ago | 1120 Views

War collaborators await War Vets Bill alignment

7 hrs ago | 91 Views

RBZ boss faces reality check

7 hrs ago | 1073 Views

Man in court for 'strangling' woman

7 hrs ago | 387 Views

Zimbabwe to build open prisons for jailed mums

7 hrs ago | 295 Views

Man finds wife sleeping in neighbour’s bed

7 hrs ago | 1588 Views

Price hikes rile Zanu-PF

7 hrs ago | 607 Views

Traffic cop sues motorist

7 hrs ago | 323 Views

Dembare sink deeper as Chapungu win

7 hrs ago | 281 Views

$400 000 set aside for cloud seeding

7 hrs ago | 123 Views

Anti-riot cop 'kills' son (3)

7 hrs ago | 570 Views

Tourism sector calls for Air Zimbabwe revival

7 hrs ago | 138 Views

Mathema defends police stance on gold panners

7 hrs ago | 135 Views

Dabengwa, not Jonathan Moyo, is the brains behind POSA

7 hrs ago | 620 Views

Zesa sabotage Umcimbi Wabantu?

7 hrs ago | 243 Views

Married man killed during bush romp with neighbour

7 hrs ago | 949 Views

Zimbabwe's Chevrons in fresh low

7 hrs ago | 92 Views

Mnangagwa's UN performance shames detractors

7 hrs ago | 360 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days