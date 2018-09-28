Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Nyarota launches 'The Graceless Fall of Robert Mugabe'

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
VETERAN journalist Geoffrey Nyarota last week officially launched his second book - The Graceless Fall of Robert Mugabe: The End of a Dictator's Reign - published by Penguin in August 2018.

Geoff Nyarota signs autographsThe new title was launched at a colourful ceremony at the Royal Harare Golf Club on Thursday evening.

Nyarota told guests at the launch that his new book recounts his own version of the events that culminated in the downfall of Mugabe after 38 years at the helm.

He said the narrative was a construction of events based on his observation of political events throughout that period, from his privileged position as a journalist and newspaper editor.

"This is my version of events. This is the Nyarota version of events, which I am more than entitled to place before you, my countrymen, from my position as editor of five newspapers," he said.

"It is unlikely that you will all agree with my views as you turn from page to page because some of you have your own views of the events in question. Some of you may not even have any views, but once you read mine, if you feel obliged to disagree or to agree, so let it be."

With reference to Chapter 7 of the book, Mujuru's Death: Accident or Assassination, he said some readers would not share his view that there was no evidence to sustain the various stories published in the newspapers suggesting that the then President had arranged the assassination of the former Defence Forces Commander.

Mujuru died in a mysterious inferno in the middle of the night at his Beatrice farmhouse south of Harare in August 2011.

"I am not in any way exonerating then President Mugabe in the face of many accusations that he was responsible for causing Mujuru's death," Nyarota said. "My point is that, while there were many allegations against Mugabe, they were mostly based on speculation, suspicion or supposition. But such accusations should only be based, in my view, on copper-bottom evidence."

The author rose to fame in 1988 after he broke the infamous Willowgate Scandal exposing corruption by Cabinet ministers, prompting Mugabe, to appoint the Wilson Sandura Commission of Inquiry. The exposed ministers and a provincial governor were forced to resign from office. One minister, the late Maurice Nyagumbo, who was close to the President, reportedly committed suicide.

During the launch, Nyarota recounted how he was summoned to State House by Mugabe in November 1988, as the then editor of The Chronicle in Bulawayo. He said at the end of the meeting attended by many news executives, the President had implored him not to publish fabrications about any of his ministers.

"I did not say so then, but it would have been hardly necessary to resort to fabrication when there were so many truths to publish about the many nefarious activities of the honourable ministers," Nyarota said.

He saluted former Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe chief executive officer and former Mayor of Harare Muchadeyi Ashton Masunda, who was the guest of honour at the launch for his role as editor of both the new book as well the first, Against the Grain: Memoirs of a Zimbabwean Newsman.

Masunda recounted how the Morgan Tsvangirai-led MDC could not have won 57 out of 120 parliamentary seats in 2000 if it were not for The Daily News coverage of the opposition party.

In The Graceless Fall of Robert Mugabe, Nyarota recounts the rise and fall of Mugabe and traces the origins of the rifts which developed within Zanu PF as Mugabe side-lined anyone who might challenge his power, as well as the creation of opposing factions within his ruling party.

Nyarota has edited The Manica Post, The Chronicle, Financial Gazette, The Daily News and the online newspaper, The Zimbabwe Times, in a long and colourful career.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #Mugabe, #Nyarota, #Fall

Comments

Office wanted in town

Jvc 72"tv on sale

Clean & neat houses in bulawayo

Kombi body on sale

Honda fit gear boxes on sale

Learn how to cover shoes

Almost finished house for sale

Moveable and fitted kitchen units on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

BCC re-opens swimming pools

46 mins ago | 353 Views

Bulawayo celebrates centenarians

1 hr ago | 302 Views

97 nurses graduate at Hwange Colliery Hospital School of Nursing

3 hrs ago | 544 Views

IAC offers continuous development course

3 hrs ago | 442 Views

Rhino poaching drop may mean we're running out of rhinos

4 hrs ago | 328 Views

Redefine, reskill and reposition yourself, chartered secretaries told

4 hrs ago | 586 Views

Disused and dilapidated infrastructure a cause for cholera in Chegutu

4 hrs ago | 316 Views

MDC America demo flops

4 hrs ago | 1732 Views

Plumtree town hit by artificial cement shortage

4 hrs ago | 621 Views

MRP congratulates 'King' Bulelani Lobhengula Khumalo

4 hrs ago | 1361 Views

Don't blame Zanu-PF and Mnangagwa for Zimbabwe's problems!

4 hrs ago | 1356 Views

Rapist landlord loses appeal

7 hrs ago | 2019 Views

Air Zimbabwe loses top pilots

7 hrs ago | 3013 Views

Zimbabwe will retain bread basket status

7 hrs ago | 920 Views

Zesa blacks out Soul Brothers show

7 hrs ago | 1167 Views

Dynamos slide into relegation zone

7 hrs ago | 1516 Views

Cops bash MDC official

7 hrs ago | 1599 Views

Call to uphold dignity of lepers

7 hrs ago | 264 Views

Foot-and-mouth disease hits Beitbridge

7 hrs ago | 274 Views

Innscor reports good performance in all business portfolios

7 hrs ago | 201 Views

War vets, polling agents push for ex-minister ouster

7 hrs ago | 1751 Views

Govt debt to hit $20 billion by year-end

7 hrs ago | 269 Views

Biti attacks outgoing UK envoy

7 hrs ago | 1844 Views

Zimbabwe cement demand to exceed supply in 2 years

7 hrs ago | 451 Views

ZMDC officials in court over criminal abuse of office

7 hrs ago | 291 Views

Political reforms needed for sustainable economic growth

7 hrs ago | 128 Views

Auditor-General wields rod on corrupt officials

7 hrs ago | 657 Views

Import and export licencing clerk in court for abuse of office

7 hrs ago | 312 Views

MDC Alliance disability board on cards

7 hrs ago | 155 Views

Zanu-PF MP's divorce takes nasty twist

7 hrs ago | 949 Views

Carjackers pounce on motorist

7 hrs ago | 614 Views

War collaborators await War Vets Bill alignment

7 hrs ago | 91 Views

Chamisa's MDC rails against 'partisan police'

7 hrs ago | 351 Views

RBZ boss faces reality check

7 hrs ago | 1070 Views

Man in court for 'strangling' woman

7 hrs ago | 386 Views

Zimbabwe to build open prisons for jailed mums

7 hrs ago | 294 Views

Man finds wife sleeping in neighbour’s bed

7 hrs ago | 1586 Views

Price hikes rile Zanu-PF

7 hrs ago | 606 Views

Traffic cop sues motorist

7 hrs ago | 323 Views

Dembare sink deeper as Chapungu win

7 hrs ago | 281 Views

$400 000 set aside for cloud seeding

7 hrs ago | 123 Views

Anti-riot cop 'kills' son (3)

7 hrs ago | 569 Views

Tourism sector calls for Air Zimbabwe revival

7 hrs ago | 138 Views

Mathema defends police stance on gold panners

7 hrs ago | 135 Views

Dabengwa, not Jonathan Moyo, is the brains behind POSA

7 hrs ago | 619 Views

Zesa sabotage Umcimbi Wabantu?

7 hrs ago | 242 Views

Married man killed during bush romp with neighbour

7 hrs ago | 948 Views

Zimbabwe's Chevrons in fresh low

7 hrs ago | 92 Views

Mnangagwa's UN performance shames detractors

7 hrs ago | 360 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days