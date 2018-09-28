Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Carjackers pounce on motorist

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
NOTORIOUS carjackers recently pounced on an unsuspecting Zvishavane motorist and stabbed him several times before leaving him undressed along the Zvishavane-Gweru Highway.

The victim has been identified as Rangarirai Chipunza (30) from the asbestos town's densely-populated suburb of Makusha.

In his report to police, Chipunza said on the day of the mishap, he was driving from Zvishavane in a blue Nissan Sulphy and the three assailants asked for a lift to Gweru around 7pm. Along the way and near the Flamingo tollgate in Gweru, one of the three suspects asked for recess and the unsuspecting Chipunza parked his car on the roadside.

It was at that point that one of the suspects, who was seated in the front passenger seat, grabbed Chipunza by the neck and forced him out of the car.

When Chipunza tried to fight back into his car, one of the suspects stabbed him under the left eye with a sharp knife.

The three then ordered Chipunza to hand over the car keys and surrender all his possessions, including two mobile phones, US$40 and $70 bond notes.

He also surrendered his identity and bank cards. At that point, the suspects undressed Chipunza and sped off.

Nothing has been recovered so far.

Central Investigations Department national spokesperson Detective Inspector Portia Chinho has since advised motorists to be cautious when driving at night and to be wary of robbers.

"Police would like to urge motorists to exercise due diligence and ensure their vehicles are well secure. They must install alarm systems on their vehicles, tracking devices and anti-hijack systems as these act as preventive measures as well as assist in tracking down stolen motor vehicles," she said.

Source - newsday
