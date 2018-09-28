Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Auditor-General wields rod on corrupt officials

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
Auditor-General Mildred Chiri (AG) has given assurances that officials of government institutions and State-owned enterprises (SoEs) indicted of corruption in audit reports would be dealt with in terms of the provisions of the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act passed in May this year.

Since assuming the AG position, Chiri has pointed out glaring weaknesses in Zimbabwe's public financial management system and exposed rampant plunder of public funds in government, State-owned enterprises, government institutions, parastatals and local government.

But neither Parliament nor government has acted decisively on her reports or its recommendations in the past, raising questions about the willingness of Zimbabwe's political leadership to uphold and enhance accountability, transparency and good governance.

Chiri told Newsday on the side lines of a media workshop organised by her office, in Harare on Friday that the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act would usher in a new era of accountability in the governance of public institutions and State businesses.

"I think with the enactment of the corporate governance Act, people are going to be held to account for what they would have done," Chiri said.

"Even so, there are some also who are doing well as ministries. When we report on recommendations, we also include issues that would have been implemented. They are there in our reports. I am sure this Act will go a long way in ensuring that everyone who is not performing is held accountable."

In the 1980s and early '90s, parastatals and (SoEs) contributed up to 40% to Gross Domestic Product, but this has since slumped to below 10%.

In terms of the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act, line ministers will be required to observe the principles of transparency with respect to fixing the remuneration of executive board members set out in the Third Schedule.

The Act gives the minister the power to formulate model conditions of service for executive board members of public entities. Line ministers will also be required to follow those model conditions when fixing conditions of service for executive members of boards under their control.

Chiri said the operations of the AG's office were being undermined by understaffing and brain drain related to poor remuneration.

Her office recently recruited, but only managed to expand its workforce to 354, which was 20 short of the staff compliment required.

"As you know, the wages of central government are a bit low. We have people who are developing professionally and they want to be remunerated appropriately and yet our salaries maybe too low and we end up losing our staff," Chiri said.

"We recruited about 30 employees at the begging of the year, but we still need more staff to cover our mandate."

The AG's office presents its audits to Parliament according to Section 299(1) of the Constitution. The supreme law empowers Parliament to monitor and oversee expenditure by the State and all commissions, institutions and agencies of government at every level, including statutory bodies, government-controlled entities, provincial and metropolitan councils and rural local authorities.

The primary goal of the scrutiny is to ensure that all revenue and expenditure are accounted for, and that any limits and conditions on appropriations have been observed.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #Ciri, #Corrupt

Comments

Office wanted in town

Jvc 72"tv on sale

Clean & neat houses in bulawayo

Kombi body on sale

Honda fit gear boxes on sale

Learn how to cover shoes

Almost finished house for sale

Moveable and fitted kitchen units on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

BCC re-opens swimming pools

45 mins ago | 351 Views

Bulawayo celebrates centenarians

1 hr ago | 297 Views

97 nurses graduate at Hwange Colliery Hospital School of Nursing

3 hrs ago | 544 Views

IAC offers continuous development course

3 hrs ago | 442 Views

Rhino poaching drop may mean we're running out of rhinos

4 hrs ago | 327 Views

Redefine, reskill and reposition yourself, chartered secretaries told

4 hrs ago | 583 Views

Disused and dilapidated infrastructure a cause for cholera in Chegutu

4 hrs ago | 313 Views

MDC America demo flops

4 hrs ago | 1727 Views

Plumtree town hit by artificial cement shortage

4 hrs ago | 619 Views

MRP congratulates 'King' Bulelani Lobhengula Khumalo

4 hrs ago | 1359 Views

Don't blame Zanu-PF and Mnangagwa for Zimbabwe's problems!

4 hrs ago | 1352 Views

Rapist landlord loses appeal

7 hrs ago | 2018 Views

Air Zimbabwe loses top pilots

7 hrs ago | 3010 Views

Zimbabwe will retain bread basket status

7 hrs ago | 917 Views

Zesa blacks out Soul Brothers show

7 hrs ago | 1166 Views

Dynamos slide into relegation zone

7 hrs ago | 1514 Views

Cops bash MDC official

7 hrs ago | 1597 Views

Call to uphold dignity of lepers

7 hrs ago | 264 Views

Foot-and-mouth disease hits Beitbridge

7 hrs ago | 273 Views

Innscor reports good performance in all business portfolios

7 hrs ago | 201 Views

War vets, polling agents push for ex-minister ouster

7 hrs ago | 1750 Views

Govt debt to hit $20 billion by year-end

7 hrs ago | 269 Views

Biti attacks outgoing UK envoy

7 hrs ago | 1842 Views

Zimbabwe cement demand to exceed supply in 2 years

7 hrs ago | 450 Views

ZMDC officials in court over criminal abuse of office

7 hrs ago | 290 Views

Political reforms needed for sustainable economic growth

7 hrs ago | 128 Views

Import and export licencing clerk in court for abuse of office

7 hrs ago | 312 Views

MDC Alliance disability board on cards

7 hrs ago | 155 Views

Zanu-PF MP's divorce takes nasty twist

7 hrs ago | 948 Views

Carjackers pounce on motorist

7 hrs ago | 614 Views

Nyarota launches 'The Graceless Fall of Robert Mugabe'

7 hrs ago | 1115 Views

War collaborators await War Vets Bill alignment

7 hrs ago | 91 Views

Chamisa's MDC rails against 'partisan police'

7 hrs ago | 350 Views

RBZ boss faces reality check

7 hrs ago | 1070 Views

Man in court for 'strangling' woman

7 hrs ago | 386 Views

Zimbabwe to build open prisons for jailed mums

7 hrs ago | 294 Views

Man finds wife sleeping in neighbour’s bed

7 hrs ago | 1584 Views

Price hikes rile Zanu-PF

7 hrs ago | 606 Views

Traffic cop sues motorist

7 hrs ago | 323 Views

Dembare sink deeper as Chapungu win

7 hrs ago | 281 Views

$400 000 set aside for cloud seeding

7 hrs ago | 122 Views

Anti-riot cop 'kills' son (3)

7 hrs ago | 569 Views

Tourism sector calls for Air Zimbabwe revival

7 hrs ago | 138 Views

Mathema defends police stance on gold panners

7 hrs ago | 135 Views

Dabengwa, not Jonathan Moyo, is the brains behind POSA

7 hrs ago | 619 Views

Zesa sabotage Umcimbi Wabantu?

7 hrs ago | 242 Views

Married man killed during bush romp with neighbour

7 hrs ago | 948 Views

Zimbabwe's Chevrons in fresh low

7 hrs ago | 92 Views

Mnangagwa's UN performance shames detractors

7 hrs ago | 359 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days