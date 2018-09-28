Latest News Editor's Choice


Dynamos slide into relegation zone

by Staff reporter
Chapungu 1 - Shabanie Mine
CASTLE Lager Premier Soccer League giants Dynamos moved into the relegation zone following Chapungu's win over Shabanie Mine at Ascot Stadium yesterday, with the Harare giants now facing a real prospect of demotion at the end of the season.

Following their 2-nil defeat away to FC Platinum on Saturday, DeMbare were hoping that bottom-placed Shabanie Mine could do them a favour and pull an upset for them to remain on safe ground.

However, James Jam netted the winner just after the hour mark to ensure the Air Force of Zimbabwe side move to safety with 33 points, and at the same time push Dynamos down into the red with 31 points.

Chapungu are at home to title-chasing Ngezi Platinum next, while Dynamos, who have not won a match in their last five appearances and are now occupying the relegation cut-off spot, are at home to Black Rhinos.

The airmen heaved a huge sigh of relief when the veteran midfielder Jam slotted the ball home from a Phillip Marufu delightful cross in the 64th minute to beat diving Shabanie goalie Biggie Temera.

Chapungu gaffer Rodwell Dlakama said he remained cautious about their chances of survival despite the huge win.

"I am happy with the win, but we don't have to be rush and be over-excited about this. There are still more important games left for us to play, so we need to keep our heads up because if we lose the next games, we will drop back into the relegation zone," he said.

"This was a very difficult derby for us, but luckily, we earned an important win in our bid to survive relegation."

His counterpart Alexio Sigion was disappointed as his side continued with a spell of poor results.

"It's sad that we play very well, but fail to get a good result. We tried hard to get a goal, but we failed. I came here expecting a win because we were playing a team that is also in the relegation mix," he said.

Though Shabanie have destiny out of their hands, yesterday, they put up a brave performance to contain a fired up Chapungu in the first half.

Teams

Chapungu: T Shumba, E Chitauro, H Mugoniwa, C Kwaramba, B Mbavarira, E Muzanenhamo, I Nyoni, O Mukuradare (A Tavarwisa, 47'), R Manuvire (P Marufu, 67'), C Rupiya (E Chirape, 89')

Shabanie: B Temera, P Muzondo, N Mpofu, B Mukundu, F Muza, R Sibanda, W Kahuni (P Siziba, 68') J Sibanda, D Taderera, T Dlakama (N Papias, 51'), R Pakamisa.

Source - newsday

Most Popular In 7 Days