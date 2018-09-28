Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Zimbabwe will retain bread basket status

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe has the potential to retain its status as a breadbasket for the Sadc region if farmers embrace Government policies such as Command Agriculture and maximise the use of local resources, Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga said yesterday.

In a speech read on his behalf at the official opening of the Victoria Falls Agricultural Show by Minister of State in his office, Evelyn Ndlovu, VP Chiwenga challenged farmers to produce for export and contribute towards the vision of turning the country into a middle-income economy in 12 years' time.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - The Sunday Mail
More on: #Zimbabwe, #Bread, #Basket

Comments

Office wanted in town

Jvc 72"tv on sale

Clean & neat houses in bulawayo

Kombi body on sale

Honda fit gear boxes on sale

Learn how to cover shoes

Almost finished house for sale

Moveable and fitted kitchen units on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

BCC re-opens swimming pools

46 mins ago | 355 Views

Bulawayo celebrates centenarians

1 hr ago | 302 Views

97 nurses graduate at Hwange Colliery Hospital School of Nursing

3 hrs ago | 544 Views

IAC offers continuous development course

3 hrs ago | 445 Views

Rhino poaching drop may mean we're running out of rhinos

4 hrs ago | 328 Views

Redefine, reskill and reposition yourself, chartered secretaries told

4 hrs ago | 586 Views

Disused and dilapidated infrastructure a cause for cholera in Chegutu

4 hrs ago | 316 Views

MDC America demo flops

4 hrs ago | 1733 Views

Plumtree town hit by artificial cement shortage

4 hrs ago | 622 Views

MRP congratulates 'King' Bulelani Lobhengula Khumalo

4 hrs ago | 1361 Views

Don't blame Zanu-PF and Mnangagwa for Zimbabwe's problems!

4 hrs ago | 1356 Views

Rapist landlord loses appeal

7 hrs ago | 2019 Views

Air Zimbabwe loses top pilots

7 hrs ago | 3015 Views

Zesa blacks out Soul Brothers show

7 hrs ago | 1167 Views

Dynamos slide into relegation zone

7 hrs ago | 1516 Views

Cops bash MDC official

7 hrs ago | 1599 Views

Call to uphold dignity of lepers

7 hrs ago | 264 Views

Foot-and-mouth disease hits Beitbridge

7 hrs ago | 274 Views

Innscor reports good performance in all business portfolios

7 hrs ago | 201 Views

War vets, polling agents push for ex-minister ouster

7 hrs ago | 1751 Views

Govt debt to hit $20 billion by year-end

7 hrs ago | 269 Views

Biti attacks outgoing UK envoy

7 hrs ago | 1844 Views

Zimbabwe cement demand to exceed supply in 2 years

7 hrs ago | 451 Views

ZMDC officials in court over criminal abuse of office

7 hrs ago | 291 Views

Political reforms needed for sustainable economic growth

7 hrs ago | 128 Views

Auditor-General wields rod on corrupt officials

7 hrs ago | 657 Views

Import and export licencing clerk in court for abuse of office

7 hrs ago | 312 Views

MDC Alliance disability board on cards

7 hrs ago | 155 Views

Zanu-PF MP's divorce takes nasty twist

7 hrs ago | 949 Views

Carjackers pounce on motorist

7 hrs ago | 614 Views

Nyarota launches 'The Graceless Fall of Robert Mugabe'

7 hrs ago | 1116 Views

War collaborators await War Vets Bill alignment

7 hrs ago | 91 Views

Chamisa's MDC rails against 'partisan police'

7 hrs ago | 352 Views

RBZ boss faces reality check

7 hrs ago | 1070 Views

Man in court for 'strangling' woman

7 hrs ago | 386 Views

Zimbabwe to build open prisons for jailed mums

7 hrs ago | 294 Views

Man finds wife sleeping in neighbour’s bed

7 hrs ago | 1586 Views

Price hikes rile Zanu-PF

7 hrs ago | 606 Views

Traffic cop sues motorist

7 hrs ago | 323 Views

Dembare sink deeper as Chapungu win

7 hrs ago | 281 Views

$400 000 set aside for cloud seeding

7 hrs ago | 123 Views

Anti-riot cop 'kills' son (3)

7 hrs ago | 570 Views

Tourism sector calls for Air Zimbabwe revival

7 hrs ago | 138 Views

Mathema defends police stance on gold panners

7 hrs ago | 135 Views

Dabengwa, not Jonathan Moyo, is the brains behind POSA

7 hrs ago | 619 Views

Zesa sabotage Umcimbi Wabantu?

7 hrs ago | 242 Views

Married man killed during bush romp with neighbour

7 hrs ago | 948 Views

Zimbabwe's Chevrons in fresh low

7 hrs ago | 92 Views

Mnangagwa's UN performance shames detractors

7 hrs ago | 360 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days