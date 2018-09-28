Zimbabwe will retain bread basket status

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe has the potential to retain its status as a breadbasket for the Sadc region if farmers embrace Government policies such as Command Agriculture and maximise the use of local resources, Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga said yesterday.In a speech read on his behalf at the official opening of the Victoria Falls Agricultural Show by Minister of State in his office, Evelyn Ndlovu, VP Chiwenga challenged farmers to produce for export and contribute towards the vision of turning the country into a middle-income economy in 12 years' time.