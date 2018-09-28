Latest News Editor's Choice


MDC America demo flops

by Dorcas Rumano
4 hrs ago | Views
The much hyped MDC America demonstration, which was scheduled for today (Saturday), against President Emmerson Mnangagwa turned out to be a mere side show when only a handful of supporters showed up, as the majority of supporters ignored it after realising that the President is right on his vision and policies of reviving the nation.

The MDC supporters residing in America had planned to demonstrate against President Mnangagwa on his economic reform measures among other issues.

Whilst in New York City, on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), President Mnangagwa interfaced with Zimbabweans living in the USA.

The President assured the diasporans that the issue of the diaspora vote will be looked into and promised to work hand in glove with those who wanted to invest back home.

President Mnangagwa said, "As part of our economic reform measures, we will continue to guarantee the protection of private property rights. Equally we will observe bilateral investor promotion agreements."   

Realising that the President was well received at UNGA and was serious on reviving the country's economy, the majority of the opposition MDC supporters, withdrew their plan of protesting and only about eight people who are known to be asylums showed up for the unsuccessful demo.

Rosina Machena, a Zimbabwean living in the NYC lambasted the few people who tried to protest against the President saying, the demonstration was needless and a waste of time.

Machena said, "President Mnangagwa highlighted key economic recovery measures and policies in his address at UNGA. He said Zimbabwe is open and safe for business and as such there was no need for the MDC supporters to make noise of.

She added, "Those few people who came for the demonstrations are refugees who want to see Zimbabweans suffering, as they continue residing here in America. We want to return home. We want to see a new Zimbabwe flourishing. Zimbabwe is now under a new dispensation, let's give President Mnangagwa chance as he is a man with a vision."

President Mnangagwa addressed the UNGA on 26 September 2018. His speech was hailed by many Heads of States, economists and investors. The President returned home from NYC last Friday.



Source - Dorcas Rumano
Comments

