IAC offers continuous development course

News / National

by Staff Reporter

The Institute of Administration and Commerce (IAC) has undertaken to train accounting officers from local authorities and state parastatals to ensure efficiency and accountability when provincial economies are set up under the devolution of power system President Emmerson Mnangagwa has pledged.The continuous professional development course meant to capacitate accounting officers with procurement and reporting skills comes at a time the new government has set a vision of transforming Zimbabwe into a middle income economy by 2030.IAC Chairperson and CEO, Mr Norman Chengeta and Mr Farai Jabulani Dube respectively said it is important to invest in capacity building of those who lead public entities and government departments to curb corruption and promote development."The law allows procurement processes to be done even at lower units, hence we have come to Bulawayo to give people from this region a chance to understand these processes," said Mr Chengeta."We had to come out to train people to make sure that the ultimate goal of transforming Zimbabwe into a middle income economy by 2030 is achieved. The IAC and PAAB are drivers to improve procurement procedures, high standards of accountability by teaching these people professional practices," said Mr Dube.Those who attended were also urged to embrace new technologies and familiarise with international accounting standards to efficiently deliver in their respective offices.