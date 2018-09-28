Latest News Editor's Choice


97 nurses graduate at Hwange Colliery Hospital School of Nursing

by Staff Reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
97 nurses have graduated from the Hwange Colliery Hospital School of Nursing after successfully completing their training.

After a six years of failing  to host the graduation owing to various challenges the Hwange Colliery Company was experiencing, the nursing school finally conferred 97 nurses with their qualification certificates during a colourful event that was graced by various dignitaries that included Chief Hwange, Chief Nekatambe, Chief Nelukoba, Chief Shana and Acting Chief Vumthu.

Guest of honour and Hwange Colliery Company Acting Board Chairperson, Mrs Juliana Muskwe called for more to be done to ensure that locals are given more opportunities to develop themselves.

"I am also urging the Hwange Colliery School of Nursing led by Mrs Linda Moyo to continue striving to maintain high standards of training at the institution so that nurses who emerge from here remain credible health ambassadors of Hwange Colliery Company wherever they ply their trade, be it in the country or beyond our borders. In line with the devolution stance taken by President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration, I would also like to urge the training school to give first preference to locals in the recruitment of student nurses so that they contribute in one way or the other in uplifting the general standards of nursing and health matters in the district and province as a whole," she said.

These were sentiments also echoed by the Minister of State for Matabeleland North Province, Richard Moyo, who took the opportunity to pay tribute to Hwange Colliery Company on its efforts to assist the residents of the area.

"I am glad that this occasion is taking place in Matabeleland North Province, it is symbolic and speaks to the greater strides we can achieve if we all work towards the empowerment of our local communities. The government in the new dispensation is also working on modalities of a devolved system where provinces administer their respective economies. We therefore urge Hwange Colliery Company Limited to also prioritise locals in job creation and empowerment programmes," he said.

The graduates expressed delight at their achievements, pointing out that they were looking forward to the future with great hope.

It was revealed during the event that the institution had been grappling with a lot of challenges that led to the cutting down of intakes and graduations but was currently on the path to recovery as evidenced by the massive refurbishment work that has been taking place.

Source - zbc

