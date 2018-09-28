Bulawayo celebrates centenarians

News / National

by Sithabile Mafu

His Worship the Mayor of the City of Bulawayo Councillor Solomon Mnguni has cherished the elderly people who have at least reached the age of one hundred.Speaking during the Mayor's day with the elderly people event, Mguni expressed his gratitude towards the 10 centenarians who managed to attend the celebrations."As a city we feel humbled to have elderly people amongst us. It's a gift from God", said the Mayor.The Mayor promised that they will continue to celebrate the lives of the centenarians.The eldery people's celebrations were held in conjuction with the world eldery people's commemoration day which is the 1st of October 2018.The eldest centenarian is 113 years old, Annalisa Makondo.The centenarians who went smiling all the way to their homes got food hampers.Amongst the business community who donated to the centenarians are Fotwell, Ingwebu and Proton