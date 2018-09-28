Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Bulawayo celebrates centenarians

by Sithabile Mafu
1 hr ago | Views
His Worship the Mayor of the City of Bulawayo Councillor Solomon Mnguni has cherished the elderly people who have at least reached the age of one hundred.

Speaking during the Mayor's day with the elderly people event, Mguni expressed his gratitude towards the 10 centenarians who managed to attend the celebrations.

"As a city we feel humbled to have elderly people amongst us. It's a gift from God", said the Mayor.

The Mayor promised that they will continue to celebrate the lives of the centenarians.

The eldery people's celebrations were held in conjuction with the world eldery people's commemoration day which is the 1st of October 2018.

The eldest centenarian is 113 years old, Annalisa Makondo.

 The centenarians who went smiling all the way to their homes got food hampers.

Amongst the business community who donated to the centenarians are Fotwell, Ingwebu and Proton

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

Spare parts on sale

Curtains and rods on sale

Toilet sets on sale

Nice handbags for sale

Nissan civilian on sale

For sale is baby prep kit

Restaurant forsale

Jvc 72"tv on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

BCC re-opens swimming pools

37 mins ago | 284 Views

97 nurses graduate at Hwange Colliery Hospital School of Nursing

3 hrs ago | 535 Views

IAC offers continuous development course

3 hrs ago | 425 Views

Rhino poaching drop may mean we're running out of rhinos

4 hrs ago | 316 Views

Redefine, reskill and reposition yourself, chartered secretaries told

4 hrs ago | 567 Views

Disused and dilapidated infrastructure a cause for cholera in Chegutu

4 hrs ago | 306 Views

MDC America demo flops

4 hrs ago | 1701 Views

Plumtree town hit by artificial cement shortage

4 hrs ago | 608 Views

MRP congratulates 'King' Bulelani Lobhengula Khumalo

4 hrs ago | 1314 Views

Don't blame Zanu-PF and Mnangagwa for Zimbabwe's problems!

4 hrs ago | 1329 Views

Rapist landlord loses appeal

6 hrs ago | 1994 Views

Air Zimbabwe loses top pilots

7 hrs ago | 2973 Views

Zimbabwe will retain bread basket status

7 hrs ago | 913 Views

Zesa blacks out Soul Brothers show

7 hrs ago | 1158 Views

Dynamos slide into relegation zone

7 hrs ago | 1495 Views

Cops bash MDC official

7 hrs ago | 1580 Views

Call to uphold dignity of lepers

7 hrs ago | 260 Views

Foot-and-mouth disease hits Beitbridge

7 hrs ago | 272 Views

Innscor reports good performance in all business portfolios

7 hrs ago | 198 Views

War vets, polling agents push for ex-minister ouster

7 hrs ago | 1736 Views

Govt debt to hit $20 billion by year-end

7 hrs ago | 268 Views

Biti attacks outgoing UK envoy

7 hrs ago | 1806 Views

Zimbabwe cement demand to exceed supply in 2 years

7 hrs ago | 445 Views

ZMDC officials in court over criminal abuse of office

7 hrs ago | 287 Views

Political reforms needed for sustainable economic growth

7 hrs ago | 128 Views

Auditor-General wields rod on corrupt officials

7 hrs ago | 649 Views

Import and export licencing clerk in court for abuse of office

7 hrs ago | 310 Views

MDC Alliance disability board on cards

7 hrs ago | 153 Views

Zanu-PF MP's divorce takes nasty twist

7 hrs ago | 938 Views

Carjackers pounce on motorist

7 hrs ago | 606 Views

Nyarota launches 'The Graceless Fall of Robert Mugabe'

7 hrs ago | 1103 Views

War collaborators await War Vets Bill alignment

7 hrs ago | 91 Views

Chamisa's MDC rails against 'partisan police'

7 hrs ago | 347 Views

RBZ boss faces reality check

7 hrs ago | 1060 Views

Man in court for 'strangling' woman

7 hrs ago | 381 Views

Zimbabwe to build open prisons for jailed mums

7 hrs ago | 290 Views

Man finds wife sleeping in neighbour’s bed

7 hrs ago | 1563 Views

Price hikes rile Zanu-PF

7 hrs ago | 600 Views

Traffic cop sues motorist

7 hrs ago | 321 Views

Dembare sink deeper as Chapungu win

7 hrs ago | 274 Views

$400 000 set aside for cloud seeding

7 hrs ago | 121 Views

Anti-riot cop 'kills' son (3)

7 hrs ago | 565 Views

Tourism sector calls for Air Zimbabwe revival

7 hrs ago | 137 Views

Mathema defends police stance on gold panners

7 hrs ago | 133 Views

Dabengwa, not Jonathan Moyo, is the brains behind POSA

7 hrs ago | 607 Views

Zesa sabotage Umcimbi Wabantu?

7 hrs ago | 240 Views

Married man killed during bush romp with neighbour

7 hrs ago | 940 Views

Zimbabwe's Chevrons in fresh low

7 hrs ago | 92 Views

Mnangagwa's UN performance shames detractors

7 hrs ago | 353 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days