Nick Mangwana replaces George Charamba

by Sithabile Mafu



APPOINTMENT OF PERMANENT SECRETARY





His Excellency the President has, in terms of Section 205(1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 20) Act 2013, appointed Mr.Ndavaningi (Nick) Mangwana as Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services.



This appointment is with immediate effect. Mr Ndavaningi (Nick) Mangwana has qualifications in Corporate Governance, Accounting, Law and Health Studies.



He has lived and worked in the United Kingdom where he was a regular on the International Media representing Zimbabwe's narratives to the world.



He is also a columnist for the Herald and People's Voice and writes for the New African. He will bring vast technical competence and experience in contemporary media to the new task.

