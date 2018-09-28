Mthuli Ncube dissolves Zimra board

News / National

terminated the term of the current Zimra Board with immediate effect.





Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube has"In order to enhance governance at ZIMRA, I hereby terminate the term of the current Board with immediate effect. I have proposed names of new Board members which are currently being cleared.""The new Board will be announced in due course. In the meantime, ZIMRA senior management will be reporting directly to Treasury. I take this opportunity to thank the outgoing Board members for the services rendered. ZIMRA senior management is hereby directed to cease all recruitment of new personnel within ZIMRA until a new Board is in place. This is to allow the new board to have input into critical appointments.""Going forward, systems of ZIMRA will be upgraded and enhanced in order to improve efficiency in revenue collection, especially at border posts. Mechanisms will be put in place to eradicate any corrupt activities."