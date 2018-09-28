Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Mthuli Ncube dissolves Zimra board

by Staff Reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube has terminated the term of the current Zimra Board with immediate effect.
Effectiveness and Efficiency in Revenue Collection

"In order to enhance governance at ZIMRA, I hereby terminate the term of the current Board with immediate effect. I have proposed names of new Board members which are currently being cleared."

"The new Board will be announced in due course. In the meantime, ZIMRA senior management will be reporting directly to Treasury. I take this opportunity to thank the outgoing Board members for the services rendered. ZIMRA senior management is hereby directed to cease all recruitment of new personnel within ZIMRA until a new Board is in place. This is to allow the new board to have input into critical appointments."

"Going forward, systems of ZIMRA will be upgraded and enhanced in order to improve efficiency in revenue collection, especially at border posts. Mechanisms will be put in place to eradicate any corrupt activities."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24news

Comments

Office wanted in town

Toyota corolla on sale

The boundary restaurant

Business properties to rent

1,5tonne truck on sale

For sale is photocopying machine

Size 16rims on sale

Toilet sets on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mthuli Ncube slaps 'catastrophic' tax on electronic transactions

7 mins ago | 12 Views

Mugabe's son, Zoey get cosy

10 mins ago | 11 Views

Mthuli Ncube increase tax on money transfers

22 mins ago | 106 Views

RBZ maintains bond note - US$ exchange rate at par

23 mins ago | 73 Views

RBZ announces FCA return, more monetary reforms

37 mins ago | 162 Views

Full RBZ Monetary Policy Statement

41 mins ago | 141 Views

Chamisa says bond note must go

4 hrs ago | 3225 Views

MDC Chamisa, Zanu-PF lock horns again

4 hrs ago | 1953 Views

Man charged for insulting Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1483 Views

Mujuru armed robber appear in court

4 hrs ago | 840 Views

'Chamisa is also an illegitimate leader'

4 hrs ago | 1303 Views

Air Zimbabwe loses top pilots

4 hrs ago | 988 Views

Mujuru party collapses

4 hrs ago | 951 Views

70 000 Zimbabwean women in risky abortions yearly

4 hrs ago | 85 Views

Mthuli Ncube statement on proposed fiscal reforms to bring Zimbabwe finances under control

6 hrs ago | 4938 Views

Nick Mangwana replaces George Charamba

6 hrs ago | 2989 Views

Government slashes fishing permits

8 hrs ago | 1719 Views

BCC re-opens swimming pools

9 hrs ago | 1779 Views

Bulawayo celebrates centenarians

10 hrs ago | 991 Views

97 nurses graduate at Hwange Colliery Hospital School of Nursing

11 hrs ago | 1090 Views

IAC offers continuous development course

11 hrs ago | 870 Views

Rhino poaching drop may mean we're running out of rhinos

13 hrs ago | 481 Views

Redefine, reskill and reposition yourself, chartered secretaries told

13 hrs ago | 1004 Views

Disused and dilapidated infrastructure a cause for cholera in Chegutu

13 hrs ago | 422 Views

MDC America demo flops

13 hrs ago | 2489 Views

Plumtree town hit by artificial cement shortage

13 hrs ago | 911 Views

MRP congratulates 'King' Bulelani Lobhengula Khumalo

13 hrs ago | 2269 Views

Don't blame Zanu-PF and Mnangagwa for Zimbabwe's problems!

13 hrs ago | 1966 Views

Rapist landlord loses appeal

15 hrs ago | 2564 Views

Air Zimbabwe loses top pilots

15 hrs ago | 3897 Views

Zimbabwe will retain bread basket status

15 hrs ago | 1077 Views

Zesa blacks out Soul Brothers show

15 hrs ago | 1444 Views

Dynamos slide into relegation zone

15 hrs ago | 2009 Views

Cops bash MDC official

15 hrs ago | 1948 Views

Call to uphold dignity of lepers

15 hrs ago | 329 Views

Foot-and-mouth disease hits Beitbridge

15 hrs ago | 414 Views

Innscor reports good performance in all business portfolios

15 hrs ago | 310 Views

War vets, polling agents push for ex-minister ouster

15 hrs ago | 2327 Views

Govt debt to hit $20 billion by year-end

15 hrs ago | 353 Views

Biti attacks outgoing UK envoy

15 hrs ago | 2559 Views

Zimbabwe cement demand to exceed supply in 2 years

15 hrs ago | 616 Views

ZMDC officials in court over criminal abuse of office

15 hrs ago | 387 Views

Political reforms needed for sustainable economic growth

15 hrs ago | 166 Views

Auditor-General wields rod on corrupt officials

15 hrs ago | 866 Views

Import and export licencing clerk in court for abuse of office

15 hrs ago | 401 Views

MDC Alliance disability board on cards

15 hrs ago | 209 Views

Zanu-PF MP's divorce takes nasty twist

15 hrs ago | 1247 Views

Carjackers pounce on motorist

15 hrs ago | 796 Views

Nyarota launches 'The Graceless Fall of Robert Mugabe'

15 hrs ago | 1669 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days