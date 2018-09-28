Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Air Zimbabwe loses top pilots

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Air Zimbabwe has lost two of its best female pilots who have reportedly joined Emirates and Fast jet.

Chipo Matimba who in November 2015 together with Captain Elizabeth Simbi Petros flew the country's first ever all-female flight deck crew from Harare to Victoria Falls has reportedly left for Fastjet while Merna Cremer wife to Zimbabwe cricket team captain Graeme Cremer is now at Emirates.

In an interview with the Daily News, Air Zimbabwe corporate services manager Tafadzwa Mazonde said the two had left citing personal reasons.

"The departure of Chipo Matimba and Merna Cremer has in no way compromised the quality of our pilots.

"We still have very good and experienced pilots with the requisite skills and competencies.

"Whilst we appreciate their invaluable experience and contribution to the Airline, some people who trained them are still within Air Zimbabwe and have since trained more good pilots over the time.

"The reasons which were cited during the exit interviews were in no way related to the financial position of the company, rather the reasons for leaving Air Zimbabwe were personal and a pursuit of greener pastures on their part, something which is expected and normal in all organisations for individuals to pursue career growth and personal development," he said.

Mazonde said the two both left this year albeit on different dates adding that whilst Air Zimbabwe may be in a perceived bad state financially, they are inundated with applications for the various positions that they advertise for from time-to-time meaning they are still a preferred employer in the growing and competitive economy.

"In an economy where a lot of companies are in arrear salaries since January, Air Zimbabwe has strived to ensure that all employees are paid in full and on time.

"That on its own gives our employees a reason to remain committed to the company.

"By ensuring that our employees receive their remuneration, we have managed to retain the core of our staff. Like everyone else, there is need for increased incomes and bonuses. However, once our financial position improves, we will reciprocate by rewarding our committed human resources.

"The departure of an individual employee will in no way cripple the operations of the company," he said.

He said going forward, resources permitting, Air Zimbabwe will continuously explore ways to enhance the remuneration of pilots, engineers and staff in general.

Mazonde added that the company is in constant engagement with its shareholder, the ministry of Transport so as to ensure "we achieve the common goal of the Airline."

"Through such collaborative efforts with the ministry, the Airline has managed to meet its day-to-day operational costs without recourse to the government for the past year.

"We, however, receive assistance from government in relation to our annual insurance obligations which require huge outlays," he said.

Merna Cremer confirmed her departure citing career development.

"I am leaving Air Zimbabwe for career progression. Emirates have a modern fleet operating to over 155 destinations all over the world, an opportunity I'm grateful for.

"Government should be serious about reviving Air Zimbabwe, I have confidence that with the new dispensation there will be positive turnaround at the airline.

"I feel there is urgent need to retain the few pilots that are left at the airline," she said.

Pilot remuneration is little at Air Zimbabwe compared to that of other airlines where the package is huge and as a result, many have left.

It takes about $100 000 or more to replace a pilot and with the number of pilots leaving Air Zimbabwe, the Airline is at risk of losing all its pilots.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - cdailynews

Comments

Jvc 72"tv on sale

Honda fit gear boxes on sale

Nice handbags for sale

1,5tonne truck on sale

Kombi body on sale

Bmw x5 on sale

Almost finished house for sale

For sale is baby prep kit


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mthuli Ncube slaps 'catastrophic' tax on electronic transactions

8 mins ago | 20 Views

Mugabe's son, Zoey get cosy

12 mins ago | 28 Views

Mthuli Ncube increase tax on money transfers

23 mins ago | 115 Views

RBZ maintains bond note - US$ exchange rate at par

25 mins ago | 87 Views

RBZ announces FCA return, more monetary reforms

39 mins ago | 167 Views

Full RBZ Monetary Policy Statement

42 mins ago | 146 Views

Chamisa says bond note must go

4 hrs ago | 3229 Views

MDC Chamisa, Zanu-PF lock horns again

4 hrs ago | 1960 Views

Man charged for insulting Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1486 Views

Mujuru armed robber appear in court

4 hrs ago | 840 Views

'Chamisa is also an illegitimate leader'

4 hrs ago | 1306 Views

Mujuru party collapses

4 hrs ago | 951 Views

70 000 Zimbabwean women in risky abortions yearly

4 hrs ago | 85 Views

Mthuli Ncube dissolves Zimra board

5 hrs ago | 2306 Views

Mthuli Ncube statement on proposed fiscal reforms to bring Zimbabwe finances under control

6 hrs ago | 4942 Views

Nick Mangwana replaces George Charamba

6 hrs ago | 2992 Views

Government slashes fishing permits

8 hrs ago | 1719 Views

BCC re-opens swimming pools

9 hrs ago | 1779 Views

Bulawayo celebrates centenarians

10 hrs ago | 991 Views

97 nurses graduate at Hwange Colliery Hospital School of Nursing

11 hrs ago | 1090 Views

IAC offers continuous development course

11 hrs ago | 870 Views

Rhino poaching drop may mean we're running out of rhinos

13 hrs ago | 481 Views

Redefine, reskill and reposition yourself, chartered secretaries told

13 hrs ago | 1004 Views

Disused and dilapidated infrastructure a cause for cholera in Chegutu

13 hrs ago | 422 Views

MDC America demo flops

13 hrs ago | 2490 Views

Plumtree town hit by artificial cement shortage

13 hrs ago | 912 Views

MRP congratulates 'King' Bulelani Lobhengula Khumalo

13 hrs ago | 2269 Views

Don't blame Zanu-PF and Mnangagwa for Zimbabwe's problems!

13 hrs ago | 1967 Views

Rapist landlord loses appeal

15 hrs ago | 2566 Views

Air Zimbabwe loses top pilots

15 hrs ago | 3897 Views

Zimbabwe will retain bread basket status

15 hrs ago | 1077 Views

Zesa blacks out Soul Brothers show

15 hrs ago | 1444 Views

Dynamos slide into relegation zone

15 hrs ago | 2009 Views

Cops bash MDC official

15 hrs ago | 1948 Views

Call to uphold dignity of lepers

15 hrs ago | 329 Views

Foot-and-mouth disease hits Beitbridge

15 hrs ago | 414 Views

Innscor reports good performance in all business portfolios

15 hrs ago | 310 Views

War vets, polling agents push for ex-minister ouster

15 hrs ago | 2327 Views

Govt debt to hit $20 billion by year-end

15 hrs ago | 353 Views

Biti attacks outgoing UK envoy

15 hrs ago | 2559 Views

Zimbabwe cement demand to exceed supply in 2 years

15 hrs ago | 616 Views

ZMDC officials in court over criminal abuse of office

15 hrs ago | 387 Views

Political reforms needed for sustainable economic growth

15 hrs ago | 166 Views

Auditor-General wields rod on corrupt officials

15 hrs ago | 866 Views

Import and export licencing clerk in court for abuse of office

15 hrs ago | 401 Views

MDC Alliance disability board on cards

15 hrs ago | 209 Views

Zanu-PF MP's divorce takes nasty twist

15 hrs ago | 1247 Views

Carjackers pounce on motorist

15 hrs ago | 797 Views

Nyarota launches 'The Graceless Fall of Robert Mugabe'

15 hrs ago | 1670 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days