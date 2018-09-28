Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Man charged for insulting Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
A Harare man was dragged to court on Saturday after reportedly shouting unprintable words to the effect that President Emmerson Mnangagwa was incapable of running Zimbabwe.

Norman Machipisa, 29, appeared before Harare magistrate Learnmore Mapiye charged with contravening section 41(b) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform Act) for disorderly conduct.

He was released on $20 bail and ordered not to interfere with witnesses and continue residing at his current address until the case is finalised.

He was remanded to October 11.

The informant in this case is Donaldson Chikotera of Mabelreign in Harare.

Machipisa is a vendor who operates from Corner Second Street and Kwame Nkrumah Avenue in Harare.

Prosecutor Peter Kachirika alleged that on September 28 Chikotera was at Central Vehicle Registry when he heard the accused person shouting on top of his voice saying: "Mnangagwa im***a haagone kutonga nyika", loosely translated to mean Mnangagwa has no capacity to rule the country.

This annoyed Chikotera who felt that Machipisa had behaved in disorderly conduct.

Chikotera apprehended Machipisa and dragged him to Harare Central Police Station and handed him over to police.

Machipisa was formally charged.

Previously, people who insulted the president and his office were charged under section 33 (2) (b) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform Act).

But this was contested on the basis that the section infringed on the right to freedom of expression.

As a result, the prosecution never managed to sustain a conviction for any of those cases which were normally dismissed by the Constitutional Court.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews

Comments

Almost finished house for sale

Size 16rims on sale

For sale is photocopying machine

The boundary restaurant

Restaurant forsale

3bedroom house to rent

Curtains and rods on sale

Clean & neat houses in bulawayo


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mthuli Ncube slaps 'catastrophic' tax on electronic transactions

7 mins ago | 14 Views

Mugabe's son, Zoey get cosy

11 mins ago | 18 Views

Mthuli Ncube increase tax on money transfers

22 mins ago | 107 Views

RBZ maintains bond note - US$ exchange rate at par

24 mins ago | 82 Views

RBZ announces FCA return, more monetary reforms

38 mins ago | 164 Views

Full RBZ Monetary Policy Statement

41 mins ago | 143 Views

Chamisa says bond note must go

4 hrs ago | 3227 Views

MDC Chamisa, Zanu-PF lock horns again

4 hrs ago | 1955 Views

Mujuru armed robber appear in court

4 hrs ago | 840 Views

'Chamisa is also an illegitimate leader'

4 hrs ago | 1303 Views

Air Zimbabwe loses top pilots

4 hrs ago | 988 Views

Mujuru party collapses

4 hrs ago | 951 Views

70 000 Zimbabwean women in risky abortions yearly

4 hrs ago | 85 Views

Mthuli Ncube dissolves Zimra board

5 hrs ago | 2306 Views

Mthuli Ncube statement on proposed fiscal reforms to bring Zimbabwe finances under control

6 hrs ago | 4939 Views

Nick Mangwana replaces George Charamba

6 hrs ago | 2989 Views

Government slashes fishing permits

8 hrs ago | 1719 Views

BCC re-opens swimming pools

9 hrs ago | 1779 Views

Bulawayo celebrates centenarians

10 hrs ago | 991 Views

97 nurses graduate at Hwange Colliery Hospital School of Nursing

11 hrs ago | 1090 Views

IAC offers continuous development course

11 hrs ago | 870 Views

Rhino poaching drop may mean we're running out of rhinos

13 hrs ago | 481 Views

Redefine, reskill and reposition yourself, chartered secretaries told

13 hrs ago | 1004 Views

Disused and dilapidated infrastructure a cause for cholera in Chegutu

13 hrs ago | 422 Views

MDC America demo flops

13 hrs ago | 2489 Views

Plumtree town hit by artificial cement shortage

13 hrs ago | 911 Views

MRP congratulates 'King' Bulelani Lobhengula Khumalo

13 hrs ago | 2269 Views

Don't blame Zanu-PF and Mnangagwa for Zimbabwe's problems!

13 hrs ago | 1966 Views

Rapist landlord loses appeal

15 hrs ago | 2564 Views

Air Zimbabwe loses top pilots

15 hrs ago | 3897 Views

Zimbabwe will retain bread basket status

15 hrs ago | 1077 Views

Zesa blacks out Soul Brothers show

15 hrs ago | 1444 Views

Dynamos slide into relegation zone

15 hrs ago | 2009 Views

Cops bash MDC official

15 hrs ago | 1948 Views

Call to uphold dignity of lepers

15 hrs ago | 329 Views

Foot-and-mouth disease hits Beitbridge

15 hrs ago | 414 Views

Innscor reports good performance in all business portfolios

15 hrs ago | 310 Views

War vets, polling agents push for ex-minister ouster

15 hrs ago | 2327 Views

Govt debt to hit $20 billion by year-end

15 hrs ago | 353 Views

Biti attacks outgoing UK envoy

15 hrs ago | 2559 Views

Zimbabwe cement demand to exceed supply in 2 years

15 hrs ago | 616 Views

ZMDC officials in court over criminal abuse of office

15 hrs ago | 387 Views

Political reforms needed for sustainable economic growth

15 hrs ago | 166 Views

Auditor-General wields rod on corrupt officials

15 hrs ago | 866 Views

Import and export licencing clerk in court for abuse of office

15 hrs ago | 401 Views

MDC Alliance disability board on cards

15 hrs ago | 209 Views

Zanu-PF MP's divorce takes nasty twist

15 hrs ago | 1247 Views

Carjackers pounce on motorist

15 hrs ago | 796 Views

Nyarota launches 'The Graceless Fall of Robert Mugabe'

15 hrs ago | 1669 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days