Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / National

Chamisa says bond note must go

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
MDC president Nelson Chamisa has called for the urgent removal of the bond note, saying the surrogate currency has worsened the economic crisis gripping the country.

In a recent tweet, the MDC leader said he is concerned by the dramatic drop of the Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and bond note rates against the United States dollar.

Speaking through his spokesperson, Nkululeko Sibanda, Chamisa said the bond note, which was introduced in 2016 to ease the cash crisis, had been a failure because of the mismanagement of the country's economy.

"You need to have a plan to remove the bond note; you can't deal with the bond note crisis when you are an illegitimate government. In order to deal with it, you need what is called investor confidence," said Sibanda, referring to Chamisa's claims that the July 30 polls were rigged in favour of the ruling Zanu-PF party.

"You need confidence from neighbouring countries. (President Emmerson) Mnangagwa said he would join monetary unions across the region, picking and choosing the most appropriate, but in order to join those unions, you need to have an economy that is sustainable and has sufficient political legitimacy but that is a problem because he is illegitimate," he added.

Since Mnangagwa's inauguration in August, the bond note has continued to lose ground on the black market.

A post by Premier Alternative Market Tracker in Zimbabwe, Zim Bollar Index, indicates that the parallel market continues to takes huge discounts on the bond and RTGS, with the rates hitting 100 percent and 117 percent respectively.

Last week, the RTGS to USD was trading at 100 percent with the bond to USD pegged at 95 percent.

The RTGS to bond rate was at seven percent while the Old Mutual Implied Rate (OMIR) was at 154 percent.

Last Wednesday, the OMIR was at eight percent and 146 percent, respectively.

At the same time the EcoCash to USD has increased to 20 percent from Wednesday's 15 percent.

The South African rand has risen to 13 percent from Wednesday's 12 percent while the pula remains at 15 percent.

Economist, John Robertson, told the Daily News that government's decision to introduce the bond note was a bad idea.

"The bond note issue was considered a good idea because people were externalising the US dollar notes. The theory was that, because nobody would bother externalising bond notes, they would remain in the country and their numbers would provide the needed cash balances.

"However, the deeper problem was falling confidence and that is what government should have tackled. If confidence had been restored by government, decisions to work with business instead of against it, the growing confidence would have reversed the flow of US dollars and the bond notes would not have been needed," said Robertson.

He said the high rates prevailing on the black market were a result of the decision to cancel the collateral value of billions of dollars worth of agricultural land and lack of confidence in government by its citizens.

"People have grown tired of waiting for promises and when people grow tired of waiting for change, confidence ebbs away.

"Scarcity is the most immediate cause, but the scarcity has its own causes. Confidence seems to be going down again, possibly because the promises being made all the time are not being kept quickly enough.

"Government is still claiming that sanctions did the damage to the economy, but the real damage was done by policy decisions that government does not want to change," added Robertson.

President of the Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers Denford Mutashu said the upsurge in foreign currency rates was indicative of the serious shortage of foreign currency and low exports against growing import bill, and the fiscal imbalance in the country.

He said companies that import raw materials and goods that are not manufactured locally were facing serious hurdles in accessing foreign currency.

"Almost all sectors have suddenly become a priority for foreign currency allocation," he said.

Recently, President Emmerson Mnangagwa and new Finance minister Mthuli Ncube ruled out the immediate return of the decommissioned Zimbabwe dollar, saying the country will for now continue to use bond notes and the multiple currency system until the local economy stabilises.



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews

Comments

Kombi body on sale

3bedroom house to rent

Moveable and fitted kitchen units on sale

Restaurant forsale

Toyota corolla on sale

Nice handbags for sale

Size 16rims on sale

Honda fit gear boxes on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mthuli Ncube increase tax on money transfers

7 mins ago | 22 Views

RBZ maintains bond note - US$ exchange rate at par

9 mins ago | 16 Views

RBZ announces FCA return, more monetary reforms

23 mins ago | 71 Views

Full RBZ Monetary Policy Statement

27 mins ago | 95 Views

MDC Chamisa, Zanu-PF lock horns again

4 hrs ago | 1900 Views

Man charged for insulting Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1419 Views

Mujuru armed robber appear in court

4 hrs ago | 821 Views

'Chamisa is also an illegitimate leader'

4 hrs ago | 1250 Views

Air Zimbabwe loses top pilots

4 hrs ago | 972 Views

Mujuru party collapses

4 hrs ago | 943 Views

70 000 Zimbabwean women in risky abortions yearly

4 hrs ago | 84 Views

Mthuli Ncube dissolves Zimra board

5 hrs ago | 2267 Views

Mthuli Ncube statement on proposed fiscal reforms to bring Zimbabwe finances under control

5 hrs ago | 4902 Views

Nick Mangwana replaces George Charamba

6 hrs ago | 2967 Views

Government slashes fishing permits

7 hrs ago | 1711 Views

BCC re-opens swimming pools

9 hrs ago | 1769 Views

Bulawayo celebrates centenarians

9 hrs ago | 987 Views

97 nurses graduate at Hwange Colliery Hospital School of Nursing

11 hrs ago | 1086 Views

IAC offers continuous development course

11 hrs ago | 868 Views

Rhino poaching drop may mean we're running out of rhinos

12 hrs ago | 479 Views

Redefine, reskill and reposition yourself, chartered secretaries told

12 hrs ago | 1000 Views

Disused and dilapidated infrastructure a cause for cholera in Chegutu

12 hrs ago | 422 Views

MDC America demo flops

12 hrs ago | 2483 Views

Plumtree town hit by artificial cement shortage

12 hrs ago | 911 Views

MRP congratulates 'King' Bulelani Lobhengula Khumalo

12 hrs ago | 2264 Views

Don't blame Zanu-PF and Mnangagwa for Zimbabwe's problems!

13 hrs ago | 1958 Views

Rapist landlord loses appeal

15 hrs ago | 2560 Views

Air Zimbabwe loses top pilots

15 hrs ago | 3889 Views

Zimbabwe will retain bread basket status

15 hrs ago | 1076 Views

Zesa blacks out Soul Brothers show

15 hrs ago | 1443 Views

Dynamos slide into relegation zone

15 hrs ago | 2007 Views

Cops bash MDC official

15 hrs ago | 1944 Views

Call to uphold dignity of lepers

15 hrs ago | 328 Views

Foot-and-mouth disease hits Beitbridge

15 hrs ago | 413 Views

Innscor reports good performance in all business portfolios

15 hrs ago | 309 Views

War vets, polling agents push for ex-minister ouster

15 hrs ago | 2321 Views

Govt debt to hit $20 billion by year-end

15 hrs ago | 352 Views

Biti attacks outgoing UK envoy

15 hrs ago | 2554 Views

Zimbabwe cement demand to exceed supply in 2 years

15 hrs ago | 613 Views

ZMDC officials in court over criminal abuse of office

15 hrs ago | 384 Views

Political reforms needed for sustainable economic growth

15 hrs ago | 166 Views

Auditor-General wields rod on corrupt officials

15 hrs ago | 864 Views

Import and export licencing clerk in court for abuse of office

15 hrs ago | 400 Views

MDC Alliance disability board on cards

15 hrs ago | 209 Views

Zanu-PF MP's divorce takes nasty twist

15 hrs ago | 1245 Views

Carjackers pounce on motorist

15 hrs ago | 795 Views

Nyarota launches 'The Graceless Fall of Robert Mugabe'

15 hrs ago | 1665 Views

War collaborators await War Vets Bill alignment

15 hrs ago | 135 Views

Chamisa's MDC rails against 'partisan police'

15 hrs ago | 457 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days